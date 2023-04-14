Baty and Mauricio Shine Bright Again as Syracuse Hot Streak Continues with 13-7 Win on Friday Night
April 14, 2023 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release
Moosic, PA - The future of the New York Mets was on display for the Syracuse Mets on Friday night as Brett Baty and Ronny Mauricio combined for six hits, two home runs, and five runs scored en route to a 13-7 win over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (Triple-A New York Yankees) on a balmy mid-April night in Northeast Pennsylvania. The Mets have now taken three out of the first four games in the six-game series and Syracuse has also won seven out of its last eight games.
In the bottom of the first inning, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (6-7) shot right in front with three runs right out of the chute. Three hits plus an error and a walk brough the three runs home, highlighted by an Andrés Chapparo two-run shot that gave the RailRiders a 3-0 lead. However, the home team left some meat on the bone in the inning. Jake Bauers was on third base with one out, but Nick Meyer picked him off with an excellent back-pick throw to record the second out. A strikeout promptly ended the inning and gave the Mets a sigh of relief early in the game.
From there, the Syracuse (9-4) offensive juggernaut got to work. The Mets scored three runs of their own in the top of the second to tie the game right back up. Jonathan Araúz started the frame with a bang, lining his first home run of the season over the left-field fence to make it a 3-1 game. Ronny Mauricio promptly followed with a double, and another two-bagger from Khalil Lee later in the inning plated Mauricio and made it a 3-2 game. Finally, with two outs in the inning, Lorenzo Cedrola singled home Lee and knotted the game up at three. Cedrola finished the night 3-for-5 at the plate with a double, a stolen base, a walk, and a run scored.
In the bottom of the second, the scoring merry-go-round continued when the RailRiders utilized a solo home run from José Godoy to make it a 4-3 game. It remained a 4-3 ballgame into the top of the fourth, when the Mets exploded for a seven-run frame and a commanding 10-4 lead. The mammoth inning was highlighted by yet another highlight from Brett Baty. The 23-year-old phenom came to the plate with the bases loaded and the Mets down by one. Baty promptly turned the game upside down on one swing, golfing a go-ahead grand slam over the right-center field for a 7-4 lead that Syracuse would never relinquish. The native Texan finished Friday night with two more hits and is batting a cool .400 at the plate in nine Triple-A games this season with five home runs and 14 runs driven in.
By the end of the fourth inning, Syracuse sent ten men to the plate and scored seven runs on six hits. Other highlights in the momentous frame included an RBI single from Araúz, a double from Mauricio and a two-run single from José Peraza.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre scored lone runs in the fourth and sixth inning, slimming the lead to 10-6 and keeping their comeback hopes alive. From there, Syracuse slammed those comeback hopes shut, scoring the game's next three runs to make it 13-6 and all but put another win in the column. The Mets scored two more times in the seventh and capped it off with a Ronny Mauricio solo home run in the top of the eighth. The 22-year-old was brilliant once again on Friday night, going 4-for-5 with three doubles, a home run, and four runs scored. Mauricio is batting .380 in 13 games this season with a league-leading six home runs and 14 runs driven in.
Syracuse is on the road this entire week, playing six games from Tuesday through Sunday at the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. Game four in the week-long series is set for 6:35 p.m. on Friday night.
Images from this story
|
Syracuse Mets' Brett Baty in action
(Kirsten Peters)
