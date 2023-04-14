Meat Raffle Saturday, April 29 at Consumer's Pub at the Park

April 14, 2023 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







What better place to hold a meat raffle than Sahlen Field, right!?!?! Get to the Consumer's Pub at the Park on Saturday, April 29 for our annual 'Ballpark Meat Raffle' to benefit Kids Event Tickets. The doors open at 5 p.m. with the first pull at 6 p.m. with a 50/50 raffle, special themed rounds, merchandise, games and more all included.

And the best part... we mean, other than winning a whole lot of meat, is that tickets are just $10 each and include a FREE Bisons Flex Ticket! Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance by visiting the Sahlen Field Box Office or calling (716) 846-2003. There will also be complimentary beer/wine/soda at the Ballpark Meat Raffle, including Big Deal Brewing and Labatt's Blue Light

Remember, the Ballpark Meat Raffle benefits a great cause in Kids Event Tickets. So head down to Sahlen Field on Saturday, April 29 for a unique twist in a fun event!

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.