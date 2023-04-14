April 14 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers

April 14, 2023 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (8-3) vs. OMAHA STORM CHASERS (6-6)

Friday - 7:08 PM - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Javier Assad (0-0, -.--) vs. LHP Drew Parrish (1-0, 0.00)

TONIGHT'S GAME: Iowa leads the series 2-1 and looks to get a third win tonight. They send Javier Assad to the mound for his first I-Cubs start this year. The righty was optioned to Iowa on April 10 after making two appearances with Chicago to start the season. As a starter for Iowa in 2022, Assad went 1-2 in seven games. He recorded a 3.19 ERA with 37 strikeouts and seven walks. The Storm Chasers send Drew Parrish to the bump, the second lefty to start in this series for Omaha. Parrish has not allowed an earned run and given up just one hit through 6.0 innings this year, striking out seven compared to three walks. Tonight marks his second start of 2023 and second career against the I-Cubs. Parrish allowed one run on four hits last year on June 16, against the I-Cubs.

THE DYNAMIC DUO: Matt Mervis and Christopher Morel are leading the I-Cubs in multiple different categories including hits (Morel, 15), doubles (Morel, 6), home runs (Mervis & Morel, 3), RBI (Mervis, 13), walks (Mervis, 11) and stolen bases (Morel, 2). Not only are they leading Iowa's active roster in these categories, they are also tops in the International League in many different offensive statistics. Morel ranks tied for seventh in batting average (.375), fourth in on-base percentage (.510), fourth in on-base plus slugging (1.310), tied for fifth in walks (10), tied for first in extra-base hits (10) and tied for third in slugging percentage (.800). Mervis is tied for fourth in RBI (13), tied for third in walks (11) and tied for second with 13 runs scored.

UN-DOM-FEATED: Jumping out to an 8-3 record through the first 11 games of 2023, the Iowa Cubs look poised for a successful season. A key cog in the lineup for Iowa has been catcher Dom Nuñez, as the Cubs are 7-0 when he starts behind the plate. Not only providing defense behind the dish, Nuñez has also been productive hitting in the latter third of the lineup. Though his average is slightly above the Mendoza line with a clip of .214, the 2013 sixth round draft pick has tallied 11 RBI, good for third on the I-Cubs, and two home runs. In the two games he has played in this series versus Omaha, Nuñez has been raking at the dish. The left-handed hitter is hitting at a .429 clip with seven RBI, two doubles, one home run and four runs scored.

MADE HIS MARK: Nick Neidert bounced back from two difficult starts to begin the season with Iowa, tossing five innings of one-run ball last night. He allowed just four hits including one solo home run, striking out two batters along the way. The righty used an even five ground balls and fly ball outs throughout the game, earning his first win of the season and becoming Iowa's second starter to earn a win this season.

ASSAD OPTIONED: Javier Assad makes his return to Iowa after starting the 2023 season up in Chicago as a reliever. The right hander was optioned on April 10, with Nelson Velazquez being promoted on the same day. During his time with Chicago, Assad appeared in two games tossing a total of 4.1 innings. Over those 4.1 frames, he allowed six hits and six earned runs, giving him a record of 0-1. The 25-year-old did, however, perform well in the World Baseball Classic as he tossed 5.2 scoreless innings with six strikeouts and just two hits allowed as a member of Team Mexico. Assad had a brief stint with the I-Cubs in 2022, making eight appearances for a record of 1-2. In 36.2 innings pitched the righty had a 3.19 ERA before making his major league debut on August 23 against the rival St. Louis Cardinals.

LUCKY NUMBER 7: The I-Cubs offense had another outpouring of runs in yesterday's contest as it racked up 14 runs against Omaha. The 14 runs scored were the most that Iowa has put up in the young 2023 season while tying their season high with 15 hits. Most of those hits went for extra bases, as Iowa knocked seven doubles alone. Six players recorded a two-bagger to their stat lines with Sergio Alcántara, David Bote, Darius Hill, Christopher Morel, Dom Nuñez (twice), and Jared Young all hitting doubles. The seven doubles yesterday pushed the season total for the I-Cubs up to 26 and was just three shy of tying the organizations record for most doubles in a game. The club record for doubles in game is 10, which last happened on July 18, 2017, versus Nashville. Iowa also added two home runs, making nine of their 14 hits (64%) go for extra bases.

AGAINST OMAHA: Iowa and Omaha will play game four of their six-game series tonight with Iowa currently leading the series two games to one. After last night's 13-run victory, the Cubs are outscoring the Storm Chasers by 12, at 29-17. With the win last night, the I-Cubs moved to 2-1 on the season, 179-136 all-time at home and 325-296 all-time overall against Omaha.

SHORT HOPS: The I-Cubs are 1-0 this season in Friday night games at Principal Park after their win on Opening Day...with the win last night, Iowa is 7-1 overall and 3-1 at home when hitting a home run this year...Iowa and Omaha entered yesterday's game tied for first in the International League with 81 runs scored, a category the I-Cubs (1st) now lead the Storm Chasers (T-3rd) 95-82.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.