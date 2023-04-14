New York Mets Relief Pitcher Tommy Hunter Begins Major League Rehab Assignment with Syracuse on Friday
April 14, 2023 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release
Moosic, PA - New York Mets relief pitcher Tommy Hunter is beginning a Major League rehab assignment with the Syracuse Mets on Friday. Hunter was placed on New York's 15-day Injured List on April 4th with back spasms.
Hunter made two appearances with the New York Mets this season before being placed on the Injured List. The 36-year-old signed a minor league contract with the New York Mets this offseason but had his contract selected by New York on March 27th and made New York's 2023 Opening Day roster.
Previously, Hunter appeared with Syracuse in 2022, making eight appearances for the Triple-A Mets before his contract was selected by New York in June 2022.
Hunter has made 496 MLB appearances in 16 seasons with a 4.03 ERA and 620 strikeouts in 897 and two-thirds innings pitched.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 14, 2023
- New York Mets Relief Pitcher Tommy Hunter Begins Major League Rehab Assignment with Syracuse on Friday - Syracuse Mets
- Knights Announce Three Roster Moves on Friday - Charlotte Knights
- Bigger and Bolder WooSox Rewards Program Offers Fans Prizes and Experiences That Can't be Bought Anywhere Else - Worcester Red Sox
- WooSox Drop Fifth Straight, Fall to Columbus - Worcester Red Sox
- Redbirds Announce Promotions for April 18-23 Homestand - Memphis Redbirds
- Josh Whetzel to Join Call for Nationals Game - Rochester Red Wings
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 14 vs. Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- Rock N Jock Celebrity Softball Returns to First Horizon Park on June 5th - Nashville Sounds
- Meat Raffle Saturday, April 29 at Consumer's Pub at the Park - Buffalo Bisons
- Storm Chasers Blown out by I-Cubs 14-1 - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Mets Stories
- New York Mets Relief Pitcher Tommy Hunter Begins Major League Rehab Assignment with Syracuse on Friday
- Baty and Mauricio Homer, Lucchesi Twirls Gem as Syracuse Beats Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 4-3, on Thursday
- Syracuse Offense Shines as Mets Cruise to 9-4 Win at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday
- Top Prospects Shine, But Mets Drop Road Trip Opener at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 9-7, on Tuesday
- Syracuse Mets Roster Moves - April 11, 2023