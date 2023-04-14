New York Mets Relief Pitcher Tommy Hunter Begins Major League Rehab Assignment with Syracuse on Friday

Moosic, PA - New York Mets relief pitcher Tommy Hunter is beginning a Major League rehab assignment with the Syracuse Mets on Friday. Hunter was placed on New York's 15-day Injured List on April 4th with back spasms.

Hunter made two appearances with the New York Mets this season before being placed on the Injured List. The 36-year-old signed a minor league contract with the New York Mets this offseason but had his contract selected by New York on March 27th and made New York's 2023 Opening Day roster.

Previously, Hunter appeared with Syracuse in 2022, making eight appearances for the Triple-A Mets before his contract was selected by New York in June 2022.

Hunter has made 496 MLB appearances in 16 seasons with a 4.03 ERA and 620 strikeouts in 897 and two-thirds innings pitched.

