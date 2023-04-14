Game Information: St. Paul Saints (7-4) vs. Indianapolis Indians (5-7)

April 14, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 PM ET

GAME #13 / HOME #7: St. Paul Saints (7-4) vs. Indianapolis Indians (5-7)

PROBABLES: RHP Aaron Sanchez (0-0, 6.18) vs. LHP Kent Emanuel (0-0, -.--)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV / Bally Live app

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The Indianapolis Indians came up short in a 3-2 loss to the St. Paul Saints on Thursday night at Victory Field. Tied 2-2 in the eighth inning, St. Paul cashed in a leadoff walk on a one-out double by Ryan LaMarre. Mark Contreras drew the free pass, took second on a Carmen Mlodzinksi wild pitch and swiped third base ahead of LaMarre's game-winning two-bagger. Contreras spotted the Saints a 2-0 advantage in the third inning with a two-out single that scored Tony Wolters and Elliot Soto. Indianapolis tallied single runs in the third and fourth innings to draw even. Chris Owings laced a double to open Indy's half of the third and later scored on a Tucupita Marcano groundout. Nick Gonzales and Miguel Andújar tag-teamed with one away in the fourth, stringing together a triple and double. Cam Alldred got the nod for the Indians and yielded two earned runs on three hits and one walk with six strikeouts over 4.0 innings in a no-decision. Hunter Stratton and Daniel Zamora combined for three shutout innings in relief.

THREE BAGS: Nick Gonzales clubbed a triple in Thursday night's loss to mark the team's fifth triple of the season, which is tied with Worcester for the most in the International League. Travis Swaggerty leads the team in triples with two and is also tied for the most triples in the IL with Gwinnett's Vaughn Grissom and Buffalo's Otto Lopez. The Indians led the IL in triples in 2022 with 44, led by Swaggerty (8) and Ji Hwan Bae (6). The team clubbed 26 of its 44 triples last season at Victory Field.

CAMMY BOY: Indians reliever Cam Alldred made a spot-start last night after southpaw Caleb Smith was placed on the 7-day injured list earlier this week and put the team on his back, throwing 4.0 two-run innings with a career-high six strikeouts. It was Alldred's third career start ñ all of which have come with Indianapolis dating back to 2022. In three Triple-A starts he has registered a 4.50 ERA (5er/10.0ip) and 10 strikeouts to just three walks.

HOME VS. ROAD: The Indians have seen two drastically different outcomes while on the road and at Victory Field this season. They own a 5-1 record on the road and are winless through their first six games at Victory Field. Offensively, they are hitting .228 (46-for-202) at Victory Field with 19 runs, 11 doubles, two triples, and two homers compared to a .223 average (41-for-184), 26 runs, 12 doubles, three triples and five homers on the road. They have pitched significantly better on the road, registering a 3.31 ERA (18er/49.0ip), 36 hits allowed, 24 walks and 56 strikeouts. At home, they own a 5.84 ERA (37er/57.0ip), 68 hits allowed, 31 walks and 63 strikeouts. Defensively, the Indians have committed 12 errors this season, nine of them coming at home.

STRUGGLING AT THE VIC: The Indians have lost their first six games at Victory Field this season, marking the first time they started 0-6 at home since 1972 whey they dropped their first seven home games. Wichita handed Indy its first two home losses, followed by Omaha who swept a three-game set and Iowa who won the first two affairs of a three-game series. Through the first five home games this season, the Indians have been outscored by their opponents 46-19, but have had leads of three runs or more in two of the six contests.

IL PLAYER OF THE WEEK: After Tucupita Marcano had his eight-game hitting streak snapped on Wednesday afternoon, he collected a hit last night for the ninth time in 10 games. This season, he owns a .400 batting average (16-for-40), nine extra-base hits, nine RBI and seven runs scored in ten games. On Monday, he was named the International League Player of the Week after swinging a scorching bat at Louisville from April 4-9. Marcano led all professional baseball players with five doubles over the past week. In the International League, he paced qualifiers with a .526 batting average (10-for-19), 1.053 slugging-percentage, 1.603 OPS and seven extra-base hits in five games at Louisville Slugger Field. He also tied for the league lead in hits, total bases (20) and runs (seven). On April 7, he roped a Victory Field era-tying three doubles for the first time since Josh Bell on June 11, 2016.

DRIVING IN RUNS: Endy RodrÌguez's five-game RBI streak was snapped last night as he went 1-for-4. With runners on first and second with two outs in the seventh, he lined a ball down the third-base line that would have driven in at least one run if third basemen Andrew Bechtold didn't make a nice snag to rob him of extra bases. His five-game RBI streak is tied for the second longest streak in the International League, behind only Jacksonville's C.J. Hinojosa (six games). Between his six-game stint late last season with Indy and his first seven this season, he has 15 RBI in 14 games. The 22-year-old has logged an RBI in 10 of 14 career Triple-A games and the Indians have a 7-3 record in the games he has driven in a run.

TONIGHT: The Indians and Saints will square off in game four of their six-game series tonight at 7:05 PM ET. After finishing their first road trip on a five-game winning streak, the Indians have dropped the first three games of their six game series vs. St. Paul, the Saints can clinch the series with a win tonight. The Indians and Saints met 21 times last season, with the Indians prevailing in the season series, 11-10. The Indians took six of the nine games played at Victory Field vs. the Saints. Tonight, southpaw Kent Emanuel (0-0, -.--) will take the mound for Indy vs. St. Paul's right-hander Aaron Sanchez (0-0, 6.14). Emanuel is making his first start second appearance of the season. His last appearance came on April 9 in a minor league rehab assignment with Single-A Bradenton, and he pitched a scoreless frame with two strikeouts vs. Clearwater. Today will be Sanchez's first appearance vs. Indy. He has made two starts this season, surrendering five earned runs in 7.1 innings on five hits, six walks and eight strikeouts.

THIS DATE IN 2005: The Indians trailed Ottawa 8-1 heading into the bottom of the fourth at Victory Field, but Indy scored 12 unanswered en route to a thrilling 13-8 win. Designated hitter Jose Leon sparked the comeback with a three-run homer in the fourth. The seven-run deficit was the largest the Indians had overcome in Victory Field era history until the same Indy squad rallied from a 9-0 deficit against Syracuse on July 20 later that season.

