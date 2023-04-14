Wings Win Third Straight

The Rochester Red Wings continue to roll as they pick up their third-straight win, after defeating the Buffalo Bisons 6-3 Friday night at Innovative Field in downtown Rochester.

Brighton native SS Ernie Clement got the scoring in this contest as he put Buffalo up 1-0 in the second after he singled in the game's first run. The Bisons would head into the bottom half of the second with a 3-0 lead before the Rochester offense would surge back and score four thanks to a pair of timely hits including an RBI Double from Franklin Barreto.

With the Wings up 4-3 in the bottom of the third, LF Travis Blankenhorn would line a 105.2 MPH home run into the Red Wings Bullpen pushing the score to 5-3.

Soon after in the bottom of the 4th, 3B Jake Alu,continued his red hot return to the Wings by singling in C* Kevin Plawecki* to build the lead to 6-3, where the game would ultimately end up.

RHP Jake Irvin made the start and earned his first Triple-A win for the Wings tonight, his first W since 8/31/2019. The righty worked five full innings, allowing three earned on six hits while striking out two before turning the ball over to LHP Matt Cronin, *who worked two scoreless innings. RHP *Gerson Moreno pitched a scoreless eighth, followed by RHP *Andres Machado, *who came in to close the door in the ninth, earning his first save of the year.

After the exciting night for the rookie right-hander, Irvin has been named the Diamond Pro Player of the Game.

The Wings picked up 13 hits in the win tonight, making it three consecutive games with double-digit knocks. After going 4-for-5 in Thursday's matchup, 2B Darren Baker followed up his hot day at the plate with another three-hit game tonight, going 3-for-5 with a double.

The Red Wings will search for consecutive win number four tomorrow afternoon, as RHP Franklyn Kilome gets the ball for Rochester. First pitch is set for 1:05.

