Storm Chasers Shock Iowa in Fourth Loss of Season
April 14, 2023 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (8-4) allowed eight runs in the final two innings, dropping game four of the series to the Omaha Storm Chasers (7-6) by a score of 11-8, Friday at Principal Park.
Nick Loftin continued his hot streak this series, getting the scoring started for Omaha in the first inning on a two-out, two-run single. Iowa answered with a solo home run from Christopher Morel and a sacrifice fly by Brennen Davis, tying the game 2-2.
Loftin regained Omaha the lead with a sacrifice fly in the top of the fifth, but Iowa once again came back. Morel tied it with an RBI single and the I-Cubs took their first lead of the game on an RBI single by Mike Tauchman.
Up 4-3, Iowa padded their lead in the sixth on a two-run blast by Sergio Alcántara and scored another run on an error in the seventh to go up 7-3. Iowa committed two crucial errors in the eighth, allowing the Storm Chasers to score four runs and tie the game 7-7.
As they have all season long, Iowa came back, scoring a run on a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the eighth to regain their lead. Unfortunately for Iowa, another big error opened the door for Omaha to score four more runs and take an 11-8 lead. That is where the game would stay, as the Storm Chasers evened the series at two.
POSTGAME NOTES:
Christopher Morel led off the game with a solo home run, marking his third straight game with a deep fly. He went 2-for-5 with a run scored and two runs driven in, raising his average on the year to .378.
Nick Burdi and Manuel Rodriguez combined to allow eight runs (six earned) on five hits and two walks in 1.1 innings.
With the series tied at two games apiece, Iowa and Omaha will play game five of their six game series tomorrow, with first pitch set for 3:08 pm from Principal Park. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream them for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
