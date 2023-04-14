Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 14 vs. Buffalo

April 14, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Buffalo Bisons (5-6) vs. Rochester Red Wings (3-8)

Friday - 6:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.tv

RHP Yosver Zulueta (0-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Jake Irvin (0-1, 4.82)

HOT WINGS: The Rochester Plates walked it off Thursday night, beating the Buffalo Bisons, 9-8 in regulation for their first back-to-back wins of the 2023 season...The Wings, playing as the Plates, and Bisons went back and forth throughout the contest with the score being evened up five different times...2B Darren Baker logged a career game, going 4-for-5 with a homer, triple and pair of singles...the 24-year old's four-hit performance was the first of his career and his eighth-inning game-tying homer was only the third long ball in his 138 MiLB games played...3B Jake Alu, who made his return to the Red Wings lineup last night, logged three hits and an RBI in his season debut...RF Franklin Barreto launched a two-run shot, part of a two-hit day, to bring Rochester within striking distance in the fourth which marked his third homer in his last two days...DH Wilson Garcia would pick up a pair of hits in the win, including a double...RHP Jake Irvin is set to take the ball as the Wings look to win their third straight game.

GETTING HOT: After recording 15 hits last night and 17 on Wednesday, no other Triple-A team has as many hits as Rochester (32) over the last two days...

This hitting barrage came as the Wings were ranked last in the International League in the hits (52) column entering Wednesday.

FIGHT AT THE BAT RACK: The Wings' offense collected 15 hits last night, including a season-high seven extra-base hits, the most since 9/18/2022 against Lehigh Valley...1B Travis Blankenhorn, and DH Wilson Garcia both collected doubles, making it their second straight game with an extra-base hit...

2B Darren Baker's first-inning triple was the Wings' second three-bagger of the year (Blankenhorn, 3/31).

FRANKLIN HOMER-ETO: RF Franklin Barreto homered in the Wings' win last night, launching his third home run in the last two days, this time coming off of Buffalo righty Zach Thompson...all three homers Barreto has hit have come off righties...

The Venezuela native would later double in the fifth to tally his second multi-hit game of the season.

Barreto's homer came off the bat at 99 MPH for what is the second lowest exit velo which resulted in a homer for the Red Wings this season (95.8 MPH - Blankenhorn on 4/5).

HEY, THAT'S OUR CROWN: Thursday's top pitch velocity goes to Buffalo's RHP Junior Fernandez, who registered a 98.7 MPH heater in the bottom of the seventh...Rochester recorded the fifth hardest pitch thrown when reliever RHP Jordan Weems fired in a fastball at 98.1 MPH...

This is now back-to-back games in which the Red Wings did not throw the hardest pitch of the contest after beginning the season going 8-for-8.

(EXIT) VELO CROWN: The Red Wings recorded five batted balls that registered over 100 MPH, one of which was CF Cody Wilson's third-inning double which was hit at 103.4 MPH, the hardest Wings batted ball of the game...Wilson's double was the third hardest-hit double of the year for the Wings...

2B Darren Baker's go-ahead, 8th-inning homer was hit at 101.8 MPH.

BAKE ME A CAKE: 2B Darren Baker led the way for the Red Wings in last night's walk-off win when he finished just a double shy of the cycle in his 4-for-5 night, which was his first four-hit performance in professional baseball...His outing was capped off with a go-ahead homer in the bottom of the eighth...Baker's go-ahead homer was only his third homer in pro ball since being drafted in 2021...

Baker's four-hit game was the first for Rochester this season and the first since Jake Alu's four-hit performance against Lehigh Valley on September 18th, 2022.

Baker now has four multi-hit games this year, most on the Red Wings.

His first-inning triple marked his first Triple-A extra-base hit.

THE RETURN OF RAKE ALU: Wings 3B Jake Alu made his return to Rochester after beginning the season on the Injured List...the lefty turned in a 3-for-4 day at the plate with an RBI and a run scored...

Alu earned International League Player of the Month honors with the Wings in September of 2022 after hitting .409 (36-for-88) with seven home runs, a triple, eight doubles, and 25 RBI in 23 games.

In 59 games with the Wings a season ago, he led the team (min. 50 games) in batting average (.323) while tying for the third most home runs (11).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.