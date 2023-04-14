Bigger and Bolder WooSox Rewards Program Offers Fans Prizes and Experiences That Can't be Bought Anywhere Else

At the Hot Stove Luncheon for Season Ticket Members at Polar Park on January 26, 2022, the Worcester Red Sox announced for the first time the new WooSox Rewards program, a free fan loyalty program that is bigger and bolder than anything the club has ever offered.

Presented by Window World, WooSox Rewards grants fans the opportunity to earn redeemable points that can be used on more than 100 prizes and unique experiences. The list of rewards, titled "The Hot 100," ranges from free ice cream to a dinner with Larry Lucchino to an all-expenses paid trip to Spring Training, with many other enticing options in between.

Fans earn points for simply attending games, or for purchasing items at Polar Park concessions or the WooSox Team Store. Excluding special occasions, which will be announced throughout the season, WooSox home games count for 20 points. For concessions and merchandise purchases (including at Polar Park events and visits on off-days) fans can earn one point per dollar spent.

WooSox Rewards is available online, through the app, or with a physical membership card, which can be obtained by calling (508) 500-1000 or emailing [email protected].

Jordan Sealey-Ashford, WooSox coordinator of marketing and WooSox Rewards, said one of the many goals of the program is to get fans to engage with the club and incentivize them to come to the ballpark.

"Ways that [fans] are benefiting from being a WooSox Rewards Member is gaining access to the special prizes and the unique experiences that we offer to them," he said. "A lot of these experiences are something that you cannot buy with cash, not just here, but around Minor League Baseball. We have various prizes that are available to them that they can use the points that they earn throughout the season to get these experiences."

Along with points for prizes and experiences, the new WooSox Rewards program includes three tiers of membership based on the total number of points amassed each year. The first tier, Leadoff Hitters, are those who earn at least 1,000 points. They will receive Bronze Cards and a welcome as WooSox Rewards Member of the Game. All-Star Members are those who earn at least 3,000 points, and they will receive Silver Cards and a free WooSox Rewards Cap. Those who amass more than 5,000 points will become Hall of Fame Members, the highest tier, and they will receive a Gold Card, a free WooSox Rewards T-shirt and recognition in a pre-game ceremony on the field.

Fans who were previously members of other WooSox affinity programs, such as the Worcester Red Sox Booster Club, the WooU Student Loyalty Program, or the WooCrew presented by Shaw's, are automatically enrolled in the WooSox Rewards program with accrued points carrying over.

With the transition of several programs to one, WooSox Chairman and Principal Owner Larry Lucchino said WooSox Rewards are "bigger, better, and bolder."

"We have spent some productive time imagining experiences you just can't get anywhere else, and we think fans will find these rewards new, different, and cool," Lucchino said.

Throughout the year, some WooSox home games will offer more than the standard 20 points for attendance. Fans who come to Polar Park during the month of April will earn double rewards points. On "Woof Woof Wednesday Nights," when fans are invited to bring their dogs to Polar Park, fans can earn 40 points (80 in April). Double Points Wednesdays will allow fans to earn two points for every dollar spent on concessions and merchandise, as well.

Outside the ballpark, WooSox Rewards members can still earn points by patronizing specific businesses in the Canal District. Details will be announced throughout the season as to when members can earn points for attending participating bars and restaurants.

According to Sealey-Ashford, even though the WooSox Rewards program is a new and different way to engage with fans, there should not be a misconception that "it's more complicated" than previous WooSox affinity programs.

"[The WooSox Rewards program] is something that not many sports teams really dive into, and I think we have a real opportunity to be trailblazers in the fan loyalty program realm," he said. "I'm super excited to help fans communicate with the ballclub and encourage them to come to more games. I'm ready for the challenge. It's going to be very interesting, given that it's the first year of the program. I'm just looking forward to soaking up all the knowledge and making it as best as we can now."

WooSox fans are invited to join the free WooSox Rewards program at any point in the season. Just for enrolling, Full Season Ticket Members will earn 500 points, Half Season Ticket members will earn 200 points, and Mini Plan Holders will earn 50 points. Throughout the duration of the season, Season Ticket Members will also receive exclusive gifts and experiences through the program.

Access WooSox Rewards on the app, at WooSoxRewards.com, or by visiting the new WooSox Rewards World Headquarters, open on the First Base Plaza at all home games.

