Bulls Top IronPigs 4-3

April 14, 2023 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM - Bulls catcher Rene Pinto smashed two hits, including a three-run home run, and right fielder Ruben Cardenas clubbed a solo blast, while Durham starting pitcher Luis Patino fired five solid innings in a 4-3 victory over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Friday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

The Bulls got on the board early courtesy of Pinto's first-inning three-run shot to deep left for the early three-run advantage. The IronPigs would later score a single tally in the fourth, however it was Cardenas' turn to go deep in the sixth with a big fly of his own to extend the margin back to three. Lehigh Valley lessened the Bulls advantage to one with two tallies in the eighth, yet were unable to fully erase their deficit.

Pinto (2-4, R, 2B, HR, 3 RBI), Cardenas (2-4, R, RBI) and 3B Curtis Mead (2-4, R, 2B) each recorded two knocks in the victory. IronPigs LF Simon Muzziotti (3-4), meanwhile, posted a game-high three hits, with DH Dustin Peterson (2-2, R, 2 BB) reaching base four times with two hits and two walks.

Patino (5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO) earned the victory after yielding a lone earned run on four hits over five frames, adding five strikeouts. Durham reliever Heath Hembree (1.0 IP, 2 BB, 1 SO) notched his second save and while IronPigs southpaw Michael Plassmeyer (4.0 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO) suffered the defeat.

The Bulls will look to clinch a series win as they face off against the IronPigs on Saturday evening in game five of their six-game set, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm ET. RHP Nathan Wiles is anticipated to get the ball for Durham, with Lehigh Valley expected to send RHP T.J. Zeuch to the hill.

Tickets for that game and all 2023 Durham Bulls home games are available, and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919.956.BULL.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.