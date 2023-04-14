WooSox Drop Fifth Straight, Fall to Columbus

WORCESTER, M.A. - The Columbus Clippers (6-6) erupted for 15 runs in the first four innings on Thursday night, defeating the Worcester Red Sox (5-6) 16-1 in front of 7,768 at Polar Park.

Columbus opened the scoring five pitches in to the game against Worcester starter Chris Murphy. After an error put a man on second, Tyler Freeman directed an RBI single down the first base line to make it 1-0. It was the first of four runs in the frame against Murphy, as the Clippers plated three more on RBI singles by Brayan Rocchio, Jhonkensy Noel and David Fry.

An inning later, the Clippers added five runs, a frame that began with a leadoff walk to Richie Palacios. After a double and walk, Zack Collins delivered a two-run double. Consecutive run-scoring singles by Rocchio and Micah Pries made it 8-0, and three batters later, Roman Quinn drove home a ninth run with a single.

In the first two innings, Columbus sent 19 men to the plate, and all nine starters reached base.

They continued to pour it on, notching a pair of three-run frames in the third and fourth innings. In the third, Rocchio made it a 3-for-3 start to the night with a two-run double, and Noel finished the scoring for the inning with another RBI single. In the fourth, they scored three on a Tyler Freeman RBI single and a pair of sac-flies.

The WooSox finally got on the board in the seventh, as Daniel Palka crushed a one-out triple to right-center. Narciso Crook brought home Palka with a groundout to make it 15-1.

Freeman capped off the Columbus scoring with a solo homer to center in the eighth, the final big blow in a 16-run, 18-hit night for the road team.

The WooSox continue the six-game series at Polar Park on Friday at 6:45 p.m. against the Columbus Clippers. On the mound, James Paxton (0-0, 0.00) makes a rehab appearance, facing Adam Scott (0-0, 8.10). Television coverage is live on NESN, while radio coverage is live at 6:25 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.

