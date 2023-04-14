Bisons Drop Third Straight to Rochester

ROCHESTER, NY - For the third straight night the Buffalo Bisons scored first, but the Rochester Red Wings had the answer on their way to a 6-3 victory on Friday night at Innovative Field.

Unlike previous nights, it took until, the top of the second inning for Buffalo to push the first runs across. Davis Schneider's one out base hit started the offense which was followed by three straight base hits. Rafael Lantigua singled, while Rochester native Ernie Clement added an RBI single before Cameron Eden's two-run double.

Eden finished the night 4-4 with a double, two RBIs, and a stolen base, his fifth of the early season. Lantigua also had a multi-hit performance in the loss. The Bisons recorded 10 total hits in the game, with six coming off of Red Wings starter Jake Irvin.

Yosver Zulueta made his second start of the season and was tagged with the loss. The young right hander pitched three innings, allowing seven hits and five runs while recording a pair of strikeouts. Four Bisons relievers followed, including Jackson Rees and Trent Thornton.

Neither teams scored after the fourth inning, with the bullpens for both sides keeping runners from reaching scoring position regularly.

Nate Pearson worked an inning of scoreless relief, striking out the side in order in the bottom of the seventh. Brandon Eisert followed the big righty. The southpaw allowed just one hit and struck out one batter without allowing a run.

The two teams will meet for the fifth game of the six-game series at 1:05 p.m. on Saturday afternoon in the Flower City. The series concludes with day baseball on Sunday, as well.

