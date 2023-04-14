Redbirds Announce Promotions for April 18-23 Homestand

MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds announced the following promotions for the club's April 18-23 homestand on Friday afternoon. Memphis hosts the Indianaoplis Indians (Triple-A, Pittsburgh Pirates) for a six-game homestand at AutoZone Park. It's the first and only time Indianapolis will visit AutoZone Park this season.

Tuesday, April 18 - Memphis vs Indianapolis - 6:45p.m. CDT

Gates open at 5:45p.m. CDT

Wednesday, April 19 - Memphis vs Indianapolis - 12:05p.m. CDT

Gates open at 11:00a.m. CDT

Thursday, April 20 - Memphis vs Indianapolis - 6:45p.m. CDT

Gates open at 5:45p.m. CDT

Irish Heritage Night, presented by Silky O'Sullivan's. Come see the dueling pianos and take your picture on Silky's throne! The first 2,000 fans will receive a White Irish Hat Giveaway, presented by Silky O'Sullivan's and Sahlen's Hot Dogs.

Throwback Thursdays, presented by Pabst Blue Ribbon. Get $2 PBR beers and $1 hot dogs this and every Thursday at AutoZone Park. The team will also take the field as the Memphis Chicks.

Friday, April 21 - Memphis vs Indianapolis - 7:05p.m. CDT

Gates open at 6:00p.m. CDT

BP Hoodie Giveaway (first 1,500 fans)

All-You-Can-Eat wings: buffalo and lemon pepper chicken wings, boneless wings, salad with ranch dressing, hot dogs, chips, soda, & water with the purchase of a specialty ticket. Purchase tickets here.

Saturday, April 22 - Memphis vs Indianapolis - 3:05p.m. CDT

Gates open at 2:00p.m. CDT

Wizards & Wands Day, Redbirds Branded Wand Giveaway (first 1,500 fans). The world of magic has taken over AutoZone Park. The first 1,500 fans will receive one of four magical wands created by masters in the field of wandlore and kept safe in individual wand boxes. Find more info here.

Bark in the Park, presented by Hollywood Feed. Bring your pup to enjoy the game with you by purchasing a Bark in the Park ticket! Use offer code: BARK. Purchase tickets here.

Battle of the Badges. Fans with tickets to Saturday's Redbirds game can come early to watch the annual Battle of the Badges softball game between the Memphis Police Department and the Memphis Fire Department.

Sunday, April 23 - Memphis vs Indianapolis - 2:05p.m. CDT

Gates open 1:05p.m. CDT

Take a Chance Day, Mystery Autographed Redbirds Photo Card (first 500 fans). Sunday, April 23 is National Take a Chance Day. The first 500 fans will receive a mystery autographed photo card, featuring Redbirds players, front office staff and more! Fans will also have the opportunity to test their luck on discounts in the Team Store and unique flavored concession items. Find more info here.

Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday, where all kids 12-and-under in attendance will receive a free ice cream sandwich, courtesy of Prairie Farms. Kids will also get a chance to run the bases after the game!

For more information and for tickets, fans can visit memphisredbirds.com or call 901-721-6000.

