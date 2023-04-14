Storm Chasers Blown out by I-Cubs 14-1

April 14, 2023 - International League (IL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







DES MOINES, IOWA - The Omaha Storm Chasers offense fell silent Thursday evening and pitching struggled, as the Iowa Cubs blew out the Storm Chasers 14-1 at Principal Park.

Starting pitcher Jonathan Heasley (1-1) struggled mightily, as the right-hander allowed 11 runs on 9 hits and three walks over 2.1 innings, using 71 pitches to get seven outs.

After Heasley, left-hander Josh Dye made his season debut and retired all five batters he faced, then right-hander Brooks Kriske threw 2.0 scoreless innings of relief with four strikeouts, but the Omaha offense could not mount a comeback after falling behind early.

Iowa scored two in the first inning, six in the second and three more in the third, for an early 11-0 deficit for the Storm Chasers.

Omaha's lone run of the game came in the fourth inning, as third baseman Nick Loftin crushed his fourth home run of the season, a homer for the second straight game, cutting the deficit at the time to 10.

Maikel Garcia was another bright spot in the order, as he snapped an 0-for-14 stretch at the plate with hits in back-to-back plate appearances, a double in the sixth inning and single in the ninth. The Omaha shortstop also made a sensational play in the field for the second out of the second inning, losing his hat but making a strong throw across the diamond on a groundout.

Catcher Freddy Fermin singled in his first at-bat of the day in the second inning, his eighth consecutive plate appearance with a hit. However, that streak came to an end when he grounded out in the fifth.

Ryan Weiss made his longest outing of the season at the back end of the game, allowing three runs (one earned) across 2.0 innings on three hits and one walk while striking out two.

Omaha will try and tie the series up again Friday night, as the Storm Chasers send left-hander Drew Parrish to the mound for a 7:08 p.m. CT first pitch at Principal Park.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.