Denoyer Shines in Tides' Win Over Nashville
April 14, 2023 - International League (IL) - Norfolk Tides News Release
NASHVILLE, Tn. --- The Norfolk Tides (8-4) defeated the Nashville Sounds (8-5), 6-1, on Friday night at First Horizon Park. A dominant outing from the TIdes starting pitcher aided by late-inning insurance runs gives the Tides their first win of the series against the Sounds.
After two scoreless innings to open the game, Joey Ortiz stepped up to the plate and smoked a ball through the left side of the infield to score Connor Norby from second, putting the Tides up 1-0.
It was Noah Denoyer who took the hill for the Tides as Norfolk looked to get back in the win column. He started off strong with four perfect innings to open the game, punching out five batters along the way.
The Sounds would load the bases in the sixth, bringing Sal Frelick to the dish as he put a ball in play on a chopper to third. Nashville would end up scoring on the play as catcher's interference was called, allowing the run to score, tying the game at 1-1.
Lewin Díaz found his way on base for a third time in the seventh inning of play, allowing an opportunity for Colton Cowser to drive him in. Cowser capitalized with an RBI single to left field that scored Díaz from second, putting the Tides back in front, 2-1.
The Tides added some insurance runs in the ninth as Daz Cameron launched a ball into orbit with a 430 foot blast to left field to put two more ticks on the scoreboard for Norfolk.
Later in the inning, three consecutive singles capped by a Kyle Stowers RBI single scored Cowser from second. Norby would touch home on a double play ball hit by Ortiz, giving the Tides a 6-1 lead going into the bottom of the ninth, a lead they would keep as Joey Krehbiel tossed a 1-2-3 inning to secure the Norfolk victory.
The Tides are back at it again tomorrow with game five of the series at Nashville beginning at 7:35 p.m. on Saturday night. The Tides will send LHP DL Hall (0-1, 4.91) to the mound while the Sounds have yet to announce a starter.
POSTGAME NOTES
Daz-manian Devil: Daz Cameron's ninth inning two-run home run, his first of the year, appeared to be shot out of a cannon...the center fielder's long ball traveled 430 feet, the second furthest home run hit by a Tides batter this season
Dealin' Denoyer: Noah Denoyer dealt for five innings tonight in his first start since August 19, 2022 when he was on a rehab assignment at Advanced-A Delmarva, one of only five starts he made last season...Denoyer faced the minimum through the first four frames and struck out six total batters on the night, allowing only two hits, throwing a total of 50 pitches on the night.
Joey's Jolts: Joey Ortiz picked up a three-hit game tonight with three singles...he had the hardest hit ball of the night as his first inning knock rocketed off the bat at 109.5 MPH, which now ranks as the sixth hardest hit ball among Tides players this season...Ortiz had a total of four batted balls with exit velocities over 100 MPH in the ballgame.
