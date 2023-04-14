Knights Announce Three Roster Moves on Friday

April 14, 2023 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







LHP Tanner Banks was recalled by the Chicago White Sox today. Banks, 31, has appeared in three games with the Knights this year and posted a 1-0 record with a 1.80 ERA over five innings pitched. Last season, Banks went 2-0 with a 3.06 ERA in 35 games with the White Sox over 53.0 innings pitched. He made his major-league debut on April 10, 2022 with the White Sox.

RHP Jesse Scholtens was optioned to the Charlotte Knights. Scholtens (SHOLL-tenz), 29, began the 2023 season with the Knights and started one game for the team on April 1 at Truist Field against the Memphis Redbirds. The 29-year-old allowed four runs on three hits over four innings (no-decision) that day. He was promoted to the White Sox on April 7 and appeared in two games. He went 0-1 with a 3.00 ERA in three innings pitched. A native of Fairfield, CA, Scholtens was signed by the Chicago White Sox as a free agent on December 20, 2022. He was originally selected by the San Diego Padres in the ninth round of the June 2016 First-Year Player Draft.

INF/OF Nick Solak was claimed by the Chicago White Sox off waivers from the Seattle Mariners and was optioned to the Charlotte Knights. Solak, a product of the University of Louisville, owns a career batting average of .252 with 35 doubles, 21 home runs and 93 RBIs over parts of four seasons at the major-league level with the Texas Rangers (2019-22).

This season, five players have now been promoted to Chicago from Charlotte. Those players in order of their promotion to Chicago are: INF Jake Burger (April 5), RHP Jesse Scholtens (April 7), RHP Keynan Middleton (April 10), INF Lenyn Sosa (April 11) and LHP Tanner Banks (April 14). Last season, a total of 16 players earned a promotion to the White Sox from the Charlotte Knights.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.