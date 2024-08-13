Hens' Tenacious Effort Falls Short in 3-1 Duel Against Knights

August 13, 2024 - International League (IL)

The Mud Hens battled fiercely, but the Charlotte Knights edged them out in a 3-1 battle.

The Mud Hens faced off against the Charlotte Knights tonight, marking their first encounter since 2019. The game began at 7:06 PM at Truist Field, and both teams kept the pace moving quickly through multiple 1-2-3 innings.

The first sign of action came in the top of the fourth inning when Spencer Torkelson launched a solo home run into the stands in left field, putting the Mud Hens on the board. This marked Torkelson's eleventh home run with the Hens this season. Justice Bigbie followed up with a single on a grounder to center field, but the inning ended before the Hens could capitalize further.

In response, the Knights managed a single on a line drive, but Mud Hens pitcher Austin Schulfer struck out the next batter, and Jace Jung snagged a line drive at third base to end the inning, keeping the Knights scoreless.

The bottom of the fifth inning, however, saw the Knights take the lead with a double and a home run. Despite this, the Mud Hens' defense held firm, with Bigbie and Ryan Kreidler catching pop flies to stop any further scoring.

Trey Sweeney kept the Hens' hopes alive by drawing a walk and successfully stealing second base, but three outs quickly followed, bringing the game to the bottom half of the inning, which ended with a 1-2-3 for the Knights.

The top of the seventh inning saw Eddys Leonard reach second base after a grounder to third was mishandled by the Knights' third baseman. Unfortunately, the Hens couldn't drive him home, as Riley Unroe struck out to end the inning.

The Knights added another run in the bottom of the seventh with a single and a sacrifice fly caught by Kreidler in center field. A strikeout would close the inning, keeping the score within reach for the Mud Hens.

Andrew Navigato tried to spark a rally in the eighth inning by drawing a walk and stealing second base, marking his eighteenth stolen base of the season. However, the Hens' offense stalled, and the inning ended without any runs.

As the game moved into the ninth inning, the Mud Hens still trailed 3-1, but they refused to go down quietly. Kreidler led off with a base hit to right field, and Leonard followed with a single, advancing Kreidler to third. With two outs and runners on the corners, the pressure was on. Unroe stepped up to the plate, and after a close call that was challenged, he struck out, sealing the Knights' 3-1 victory.

The Mud Hens will have another chance to take on the Knights tomorrow night at 7 PM as they continue the series.

Notables:

Spencer Torkelson (1-4, RBI, HR)

