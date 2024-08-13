Knights Beat the Mud Hens 3-1 on Tuesday

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - Backed by a strong start from Nick Nastrini, and a two-run home run from Michael Chavis, the Charlotte Knights started off a six-game homestand with a 3-1 win over the Toledo Mud Hens on Tuesday night from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte.

Nastrini (2-9, 5.53) allowed just one run on two hits over six innings en route to his second win of the season. He walked just two batters and struck out seven on the night. In relief of Nastrini, three Charlotte relievers combined to hold the Mud Hens scoreless over the final three innings.

RHP Aaron McGarity earned his fifth save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning.

Offensively, Chavis led the way with his 14th home run of the season, a two-run blast in the bottom of the fifth inning. First baseman Tim Elko continued his hot hitting and extended his hitting streak to 10 consecutive games. He went 2-for-4 on the night to raise his batting average to .327 with Charlotte.

The Knights will continue the six-game home series against the Toledo Mud Hens (Triple-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) on Wednesday evening from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call beginning at 7:00 p.m. online at www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch from the Queen City is set for 7:04 p.m. on Wednesday night.

