Conine Grand Slam Lifts Jumbo Shrimp to Series-Opening Win

August 13, 2024 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Griffin Conine's grand slam lifted the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to a 4-3 victory over the Memphis Redbirds in Tuesday's series opener from 121 Financial Ballpark.

With Memphis (57-58, 19-21) ahead 2-0, Deyvision De Los Santos started the sixth inning with a base hit. After a pair of outs, Redbirds starter Michael McGreevy (5-8) hit Troy Johnston with a pitch and walked Diego Infante. Conine followed by blasting his second grand slam of the season to give Jacksonville (55-58, 20-18) a 4-2 advantage.

After Jumbo Shrimp starter Yonny Chirinos (8-5) went 6.0 solid innings, Memphis creeped a little closer in the seventh. Mike Antico led off with a base hit and Thomas Saggese walked. After a pair of strikeouts, Luken Baker notched an RBI single to cut things to 4-3.

Elvis Alvarado locked things down in the eighth and ninth innings to pick up his sixth save and seal the victory.

The Redbirds got the scoring started in the third. Gavin Collins began the frame with a base hit before Antico walked. After a pop out and strikeout, Ivan Herrera singled to load the bases before a wild pitch brought in Collins for the game's first run.

The score remained that way until the fifth. With two outs, Saggese doubled and then scored on Matt Koperniak's base hit to make it 2-0.

The Jumbo Shrimp and Redbirds meet again in Wednesday's 7:05 p.m. first pitch from 121 Financial Ballpark. RHP Adam Oller (4-1, 5.51 ERA) makes the start for Jacksonville against Memphis LHP Nick Raquet (1-6, 5.68 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.

On a Good Is Everywhere Wednesday presented by VyStar Credit Union. Fans are invited to join VyStar Credit Union and the Furyk Foundation as they raise awareness and funds throughout the night through ticket sales and promotions.

