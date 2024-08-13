Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's August 15 game to air on YES

August 13, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders game against the Buffalo Bisons this Thursday will be showcased live on the YES Network and the YES app. Airtime is slated for 6:30 P.M. and the first pitch between the Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays top affiliates will begin at 6:35.

"We are ecstatic to bring the RailRiders game to YES," stated Katie Beekman, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's General Manager. "The YES audience has had a behind-the-scenes look at the RailRiders for years on 'Homegrown' and this is a great opportunity for Yankees fans worldwide to see the next generation of players in action at PNC Field."

Adam Marco and Emily Messina will call the action. Marco is in his seventh year as the "Voice of the RailRiders", while Messina is in her second season with New York's Triple-A affiliate.

Thursday's game will be available on the YES Network and the YES App throughout YES' regional coverage territory (New York State, Connecticut, northeastern Pennsylvania and north and central New Jersey) via video providers, as well as direct subscription at www.watchyesnetwork.com. The YES App is available for download on iOS, Android, Google TV, Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, Vizio, Samsung Smart TV, and LG Smart TV.

For more information, call (570) 969-BALL or visit www.swbrailriders.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.