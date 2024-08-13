Tides Drop Series Opener To Gwinnett
August 13, 2024 - International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
NORFOLK, V.A. --- The Norfolk Tides (19-21, 55-60) fell to the Gwinnett Stripers (19-21, 54-61), 5-4, on Tuesday night at Coolray Field. The Tides went up 4-1 early with multi-hit games from J.D. Davis and Terrin Vavra, but gave up four unanswered runs in the bottom of the seventh to fall in the first game of their six-game road trip against the Stripers.
The Tides took an early lead on Tuesday night, going up 1-0 after J.D. Davis roped an RBI double off the right field wall to bring home Terrin Vavra. Gwinnett broke through in the bottom half of the third after Brandon Young held the Stripers scoreless through the first two frames. Following three straight singles to load the bases, Alejo Lopez's sacrifice fly out brought home Chadwick Tromp to tie the game at 1-1.
Norfolk responded in the top of the fifth to take the lead once again. After Livan Soto led off the inning with his first triple of the season, Vavra singled into right field and drove home Soto to make it 2-1 Tides. They extended their lead two batters later when Hudson Haskin scored on a ground out from Daniel Johnson that made it 3-1 Tides and went up 4-1 on a sacrifice fly out from Blake Hunt that brought home Nick Maton.
The Tides held Gwinnett scoreless for the next three innings after the sacrifice fly out in the third. Then in the bottom of the seventh after a Tromp double, Drake Baldwin singled him and Zack Short in to make it 4-3 Norfolk. Two batters later, Lopez roped an RBI double into the right-center field gap to bring home Baldwin and Yuli Gurriel to give Gwinnett a 5-4 lead, their first of the night.
Norfolk starter Brandon Young pitched five innings of one-run ball while striking out four batters in his 12th start of the season with the Tides. In relief, Nolan Hoffman worked a scoreless sixth inning while striking out a batter and extending his scoreless inning streak to 9.1 innings over his last seven games. After Nick Avila made his season debut, Dillon Tate came on to work 1.1 scoreless innings.
Despite Haskin getting on base in the top of the ninth with a one-out walk, the Tides could not bring him home and dropped the series opener against the Stripers, 5-4.
The Tides will take on the Stripers in the second game of their six-game series at Coolray Field tomorrow night. Norfolk will start LHP Cole Irvin (0-0, 2.25) in his second appearance of the season with the Tides, while Gwinnett will send RHP Bryce Elder (6-3, 4.14) to the bump.
POSTGAME NOTES
Our Vav-orite: Atop Norfolk's lineup, Terrin Vavra went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run in his first multi-hit game with the Tides since July 8 at Memphis...through nine games this month, Vavra has reached base safely seven times and has collected seven runs, two RBI and three walks during that span.
J(ust) D(eliver) Davis: In his fifth game of the season with the Tides, J.D. Davis went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI...it marked Davis's first multi-hit effort with Norfolk and first multi-hit game since June 16 (Game 1) with Oakland at Minnesota...Davis has reached base safely in four of five games with the Tides, notching three extra-base hits and six RBI during that span.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 13, 2024
- Bats Stun Storm Chasers Late in 9-3 Win - Louisville Bats
- Knights Beat the Mud Hens 3-1 on Tuesday - Charlotte Knights
- Anthony Tallies Three Hits as WooSox Win 4-3 Over IronPigs - Worcester Red Sox
- Lopez's Clutch Double Helps Stripers Turn Tide on Norfolk - Gwinnett Stripers
- Kolby Allard Punches out Seven Over Five Frames as 'Pigs Topped by WooSox in Opener - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Conine Grand Slam Lifts Jumbo Shrimp to Series-Opening Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Tides Drop Series Opener To Gwinnett - Norfolk Tides
- RailRiders Down Bisons, 6-4 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Redbirds Drop Series Opener at Jumbo Shrimp - Memphis Redbirds
- Cook's Seventh-Inning Grand Slam Lifts Indians over Saints, 5-4 - Indianapolis Indians
- Durham Defeats Nashville in Opener, 8-3 - Durham Bulls
- Kolby Allard Punches out Seven over Five Frames as 'Pigs Topped by WooSox in Opener - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Syracuse Drops Series Opener at Rochester, 8-1, on Tuesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Morris Dazzles in Triple-A Debut, Grand Slam Late Costly in 5-4 Loss - St. Paul Saints
- Hens' Tenacious Effort Falls Short in 3-1 Duel Against Knights - Toledo Mud Hens
- Sounds Drop Series Opener in Durham - Nashville Sounds
- Bisons' Offense Comes up Two Runs Short in Scranton - Buffalo Bisons
- August 13 Game Postponed - Iowa Cubs
- Eddy Alvarez Shined at Truist Field - Charlotte Knights
- August 13 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- Knights to Welcome Hornets 2024 Draft Picks Tidjane Salaun & KJ Simpson this Thursday - Charlotte Knights
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's August 15 game to air on YES - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- SWB Game Notes - Aug 13 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 13 vs. Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- Another Three Level Jump: Top 20 Minnesota Twins Prospect, Andrew Morris, Joins Saints from Double-A Wichita - St. Paul Saints
- Louisville Bats Release Full 2025 Schedule - Louisville Bats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.