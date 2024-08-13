Tides Drop Series Opener To Gwinnett

August 13, 2024 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







NORFOLK, V.A. --- The Norfolk Tides (19-21, 55-60) fell to the Gwinnett Stripers (19-21, 54-61), 5-4, on Tuesday night at Coolray Field. The Tides went up 4-1 early with multi-hit games from J.D. Davis and Terrin Vavra, but gave up four unanswered runs in the bottom of the seventh to fall in the first game of their six-game road trip against the Stripers.

The Tides took an early lead on Tuesday night, going up 1-0 after J.D. Davis roped an RBI double off the right field wall to bring home Terrin Vavra. Gwinnett broke through in the bottom half of the third after Brandon Young held the Stripers scoreless through the first two frames. Following three straight singles to load the bases, Alejo Lopez's sacrifice fly out brought home Chadwick Tromp to tie the game at 1-1.

Norfolk responded in the top of the fifth to take the lead once again. After Livan Soto led off the inning with his first triple of the season, Vavra singled into right field and drove home Soto to make it 2-1 Tides. They extended their lead two batters later when Hudson Haskin scored on a ground out from Daniel Johnson that made it 3-1 Tides and went up 4-1 on a sacrifice fly out from Blake Hunt that brought home Nick Maton.

The Tides held Gwinnett scoreless for the next three innings after the sacrifice fly out in the third. Then in the bottom of the seventh after a Tromp double, Drake Baldwin singled him and Zack Short in to make it 4-3 Norfolk. Two batters later, Lopez roped an RBI double into the right-center field gap to bring home Baldwin and Yuli Gurriel to give Gwinnett a 5-4 lead, their first of the night.

Norfolk starter Brandon Young pitched five innings of one-run ball while striking out four batters in his 12th start of the season with the Tides. In relief, Nolan Hoffman worked a scoreless sixth inning while striking out a batter and extending his scoreless inning streak to 9.1 innings over his last seven games. After Nick Avila made his season debut, Dillon Tate came on to work 1.1 scoreless innings.

Despite Haskin getting on base in the top of the ninth with a one-out walk, the Tides could not bring him home and dropped the series opener against the Stripers, 5-4.

The Tides will take on the Stripers in the second game of their six-game series at Coolray Field tomorrow night. Norfolk will start LHP Cole Irvin (0-0, 2.25) in his second appearance of the season with the Tides, while Gwinnett will send RHP Bryce Elder (6-3, 4.14) to the bump.

POSTGAME NOTES

Our Vav-orite: Atop Norfolk's lineup, Terrin Vavra went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run in his first multi-hit game with the Tides since July 8 at Memphis...through nine games this month, Vavra has reached base safely seven times and has collected seven runs, two RBI and three walks during that span.

J(ust) D(eliver) Davis: In his fifth game of the season with the Tides, J.D. Davis went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI...it marked Davis's first multi-hit effort with Norfolk and first multi-hit game since June 16 (Game 1) with Oakland at Minnesota...Davis has reached base safely in four of five games with the Tides, notching three extra-base hits and six RBI during that span.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.