Durham Defeats Nashville in Opener, 8-3
August 13, 2024 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Durham, NC - Nick Schnell hit his second Triple-A home run to lead a 12-hit attack as the Durham Bulls defeated the Nashville Sounds 8-3 on Tuesday night at the DBAP.
Schnell clocked a pitch from Taylor Clarke (L, 2-4) in the second inning to give Durham (18-22) a 3-2 lead.
The Bulls scored in each of the first five innings of the game, taking a 2-0 lead in the first on RBI hits from Osleivis Basabe and Logan Driscoll. Rob Brantly stroked a two-out single in the third to bring in a run. Austin Shenton doubled home Tristan Peters with two down in the fourth before the Bulls scored three times in the fifth to extend to an 8-2 lead.
Enmanuel Mejia began the five-pitcher performance against the Sounds (22-17), working two innings and permitting two runs. Antonio Jimenez (W, 1-0) working in his first game since his Sunday call-up from Double-A, notched his first Triple-A win by throwing two hitless innings. Michael Gomez and Carlos Garcia each tossed two innings, while Hunter Bigge fanned all three outs in the ninth to close out the series opening win.
Peters (2-3), Driscoll (2-4) and Mangum (2-5) each had two hits for the Bulls.
The series' second game is Wednesday night at 6:35 PM ET with Joe Rock (4-6, 4.78) expected to start against Chad Patrick (11-1, 2.83).
Tickets for all 2024 Durham Bulls home contests are available and can be purchased online at DurhamBulls.com.
#DURHAMBULLS
