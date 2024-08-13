Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 13 vs. Syracuse

August 13, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Syracuse Mets (18-20, 64-48) vs. Rochester Red Wings (22-17, 60-52)

Tuesday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Dom Hamel (3-5, 6.41) vs. RHP Jackson Rutledge (4-6, 7.00)

SPLIT HAPPENS: In their final game of the 2024 season against Buffalo Sunday afternoon, the Rochester Red Wings offense came alive and secured a series split with a 10-8 victory...four Rochester hitters put together multi-hit performances in the finale, led by SS JACKSON CLUFF, who drove in three RBI out of the ninth spot in the order...six relievers were used to cover the final 6.2 innings, including RHP ORLANDO RIBALTA'S seventh consecutive scoreless appearance...the Red Wings travel back home to take on Syracuse for a six-game set that begins tonight...Rochester will send RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE to the mound to face familiar foe and Syracuse RHP Dom Hamel in game one.

STAMPEDED: Rochester finished the season series against the Bisons with a 15-9 record, the first time they have finished with a winning record against their Thruway rival to the west since they went 9-8 2018...15 wins against Buffalo are the most by a Red Wing team in franchise history...

Eight of their 15 wins came on the road, the most wins by a Red Wing team at Sahlen Field since at least 1999.

HIT ME WITH YOUR BEST SHOT: Rochester collected 12 total hits and scored 10 runs on Sunday, and finished their series in Buffalo with double-digit hits in three of their six games, all of which resulted in wins...the Red Wings now post a 45-8 record when out-hitting their opponent, and a 52-17 record when scoring four-plus runs.

WE GOT ICE: RF DYLAN CREWS was hit by a pitch twice on Sunday, and CF JACK DUNN was hit once...this is the second time this season Rochester has drawn at least three HBP in a single game (4, 6/30 vs. IND), and first time at Sahlen Field since 7/29/2019 (4)...

Crews is one of three Red Wings to be hit by two pitches this season, and the first since Dunn on 8/4 against Omaha.

HOW CLUFF ARE YA: SS JACKSON CLUFF turned in a pair of hits in the series finale on Sunday, going 2-for-4 with three RBI, a walk, a run scored and a stolen base...He is now 14-for-14 in stolen base attempts this season, the most of any Triple-A player without a caught stealing...

This is Cluff's fourth game with three RBI this season, tied with current Washington Nationals Travis Blankenhorn and Alex Call for most on the team.

INTO THE GALLOWS: Rehabbing DH JOEY GALLO reached base five times on Sunday, picking up a pair of singles and three walks in three official at-bats...the lefty also drove in an RBI and scored a run in the contest...this is the first time Gallo has reached base five times in a game since 8/12/2023 at Philadelphia, with Minnesota...

This is the second time he's drawn three walks this season...the first came on 5/12 at Scranton/WB, with Rochester.

LUCKY NUMBER 7: RHP ORLANDO RIBALTA turned in his team-leading seventh consecutive appearance without allowing an earned run in the series finale...he turned in 1.0 inning and allowed an unearned run on one hit with a strikeout...he is one of three Red Wings relievers to post two separate streaks of at least seven games without allowing an earned run (6/23-7/20), joining RHP ADONIS MEDINA and RHP RICO GARCIA.

BORN TO RUN: The Red Wings offense stole four bases on Sunday, led by 2B DARREN BAKER with two, while SS JACKSON CLUFF and RF DYLAN CREWS swiped one apiece...Bakers leads the team with 35, second-most in the International League...he is one of two Red Wings since at least 2004 to steal at least 35 bases in a season (Andrew Stevenson, 39 in 2022)...

Rochester has stolen 127 bases this season, eighth-most in the IL.

STONE>MYLES: LF STONE GARRETT picked up a pair of hits and scored a pair of runs in the series finale, going 2-for-5 with a pair of singles...in 22 games since 7/1, Garrett is hitting .333 (24-for-72) with all three of his home runs, six doubles, and has posted eight multi-hit games.

