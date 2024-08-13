Louisville Bats Release Full 2025 Schedule

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats are proud to announce the schedule for the 2025 International League season. The 25th season of Minor League Baseball at Louisville Slugger Field will begin with Opening Night at Louisville Slugger Field on Friday, March 28 against the Memphis Redbirds.

"It's hard to believe the 2024 season is almost over," Bats President Greg Galiette said. "Preparations have already started for the 2025 season, and we can't wait to welcome everyone back to Louisville Slugger Field next spring for more Bats baseball."

Big home games include a Mother's Day matchup against Omaha on Sunday, May 11, a Memorial Day weekend showdown against Gwinnett wrapping up on Sunday, May 25, an Independence Day eve celebration on Thursday, July 3, and a Labor Day weekend series against Columbus wrapping up on Sunday, August 31.

The full 150-game schedule runs from March 29 to September 21 and features 75 home games and 75 road games against the Bats' International League rivals. The Bats will end the first half of the season at home with a six-game series against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre from June 17-22. The final series of the regular season is also at home against Nashville from September 16-21.

Some of the top prospects in Minor League Baseball will take the field at Louisville Slugger Field again in 2025. After not playing the Memphis Redbirds, Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, in 2024, the Bats will meet the Redbirds in a season-opening three-game series in Louisville May 28-30 before a trip to AutoZone Park April 29-May 4.

Similarly, the Bats and the Norfolk Tides, Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, have not met since 2019. That will change next June when the Tides visit Louisville Slugger Field June 3-8. The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, top farm club of the New York Yankees, will make their first trip to Louisville since 2019 with a six-game series June 17-22.

Fireworks will light up the Louisville sky after many weekend home games, in addition to Opening Night on March 28, an Independence Day Eve spectacular on July 3, and more special occasions. Many other fun weekly promotions will return next season, and a full list of promotions and giveaways will be unveiled in early 2025. All promotions are subject to change. Game times for the 2025 season will be released at a later date.

Fans that have booked groups for the 2024 season within our hospitality spaces will receive first access to renew for dates during the 2025 season. Full ticket information for the 2025 Bats season will be revealed later this fall.

