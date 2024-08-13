Another Three Level Jump: Top 20 Minnesota Twins Prospect, Andrew Morris, Joins Saints from Double-A Wichita

August 13, 2024 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The 2024 season has seen several Minnesota Twins prospects jump across three levels of the organization. The Saints are the recipient of the next one, adding right-handed pitcher Andrew Morris from Double-A Wichita on Tuesday.

Morris, 22, is rated as the Twins' #18 prospect by MLB Pipeline and #22 by Baseball America.

The Manhattan, NY native has pitched for High-A Cedar Rapids and Double-A Wichita this season. His first seven starts came with the Kernels, going 3-1 with a 2.15 ERA. Over 37.2 innings he allowed nine earned runs, striking out 63 while walking only seven batters. He was named the Midwest Pitcher of the Week on May 19. In 12 appearances (10 starts) with Double-A Wichita, Morris was 6-3 with a 1.90 ERA, allowing 13 earned runs over 61.2 innings. He walked 14 while striking out 63 in the Texas League. From the time of his Double-A debut on May 21, he ranked among league leaders with his 1.90 ERA (3rd), six wins (T-3rd), 1.02 WHIP, (4th), .210 opponent batting average (5th) and 63 strikeouts (8th). Between the two levels, Morris was 9-4 with a 1.99 ERA, striking out 106 in 99.1 innings while walking 21.

In his first full season as a professional, Morris went 8-2 with a 2.88 ERA between Single-A Fort Myers and Cedar Rapids in 2022. He struck out 79 and issued 19 walks in 84.1 innings. He allowed one or zero runs in 11 of his 18 outings.

A fourth-round draft pick in 2022, Morris finished his college career at Texas Tech University, where he earned All-Big 12 Second Team honors in 2022. He led the Red Raiders with 15 starts and 88.1 innings, finishing second on the team with 91 strikeouts. Before his time in Lubbock, he pitched for three seasons at Division II Colorado Mesa University. Over those three seasons, he went 18-2 with a 3.23 ERA, earning Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year honors and Pitcher of the Year accolades.

To make room on the active roster, left-handed pitcher Christian MacLeod was transferred to Double-A Wichita.

The Saints' roster now consists of the league-maximum 28 players, 15 pitchers and 13 position players with five on the Injured List.

