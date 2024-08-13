Morris Dazzles in Triple-A Debut, Grand Slam Late Costly in 5-4 Loss

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - It looked like it was just another night for Andrew Morris, who was making his Triple-A Debut at Victory Field. He allowed just three base runners over 6.0 dominant innings, but a grand slam in the seventh against the bullpen cost him the win in a 5-4 loss to the Indianapolis Indians on Tuesday night.

With one out in the first Morris gave up a triple to Alika Williams. With the infield in, Morris got Nick Yorke to hit a grounder to short and Rylan Bannon threw out Williams at the plate.

Morris' lone mistake came in the second when Bill McKinney gave the Indians a 1-0 lead with a solo homer to right, his fourth of the season.

In the third, Morris recorded his first strikeout at Triple-A, fanning Matt Gorski to lead off the inning. He retired 14 of the final 15 batters he faced, allowing just a one out walk in the fourth. Morris went 6.0 innings allowing one run on two hits while walking one and striking out two. He threw 81 pitches, 57 for strikes.

After not collecting a hit in the first three innings, the Saints smacked three in the fourth on their way to three runs. Michael Helman led off the inning with a single to left. Edouard Julien extended his on base streak to 37 with a walk. Jair Camargo tied the game at one with a double to center. Diego Castillo made it 2-1 with a sacrifice fly to left. Wynton Bernard grounded a single into right, putting runners at the corners. Patrick Winkel's RBI ground out increased the lead to 3-1.

The bottom of the order for the Saints set up a run in the fifth. Rylan Bannon led off with a walk and an infield single to the second baseman by Payton Eeles, and the subsequent throwing error, put runners at the corners. DaShawn Keirsey Jr.'s RBI single to center gave the Saints a 4-1 lead.

Saints reliever Jeff Brigham couldn't hold the lead walking the first three men he faced in the seventh. After a strikeout, Billy Cook hit a grand slam to straightaway center, his second with the Indians and 13th at Triple-A, making it 5-4.

The Saints had an opportunity in the ninth. With two outs Patrick Winkel walked. Anthony Prato pinch ran for him, stole second and advanced to third on the throwing error by the catcher Henry Davis. Rylan Bannon would bounce back to the mound, however, to end the game.

The same two teams meet in game two of a six-game series at Victory Field on Wednesday afternoon at 12:35 p.m. (CT). The Saints send LHP Caleb Baragar (0-1, 4.11) to the mound against Indians Major League rehabber, RHP Jared Jones (0-1, 6.75). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

