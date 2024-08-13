Knights to Welcome Hornets 2024 Draft Picks Tidjane Salaun & KJ Simpson this Thursday

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - The Charlotte Knights will host a special night at Truist Field on Thursday, August 15, as the team will wear throwback Charlotte Hornets uniforms for the 7:04 p.m. game against the Toledo Mud Hens (Triple-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers). Professional baseball in Charlotte dates all the way back to 1892 with the Charlotte Hornets baseball team.

While the Knights will honor the rich baseball history of the Queen City on the field, the team will also highlight the Charlotte Hornets NBA team on this evening with a special appearance from Hornets 2024 draft picks, Tidjane Salaun (2024 first-round pick) and KJ Simpson (2024 second-round pick). Salaun was selected by the Hornets with the sixth overall pick in this year's NBA Draft, while Simpson was the team's second-round selection (42nd overall).

Gates will open at 6:00 p.m. and both Salaun and Simpson will sign autographs for fans on the Truist Field concourse from 6:00 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. Additionally, Salaun will throw out the game's ceremonial first pitch. Thursday's game is also Thirsty Thursday ™ with $3 bottomless fountain sodas, $4 domestic drafts and $6 craft drafts. In addition, fans can also enjoy another Dollar Hot Dog Night with $1 Sahlen's Hot Dogs. Thursday's #TBT Night is presented by Libby and Sora.

Tickets for this game, as well as the entire six-game homestand this week, are available now online and by phone at 704-274-8282. The Knights are set to host the Mud Hens from Tuesday, August 13 to Sunday, August 18.

