Eddy Alvarez Shined at Truist Field

August 13, 2024

When the Worcester Red Sox visited Truist Field for the very first time to face the Charlotte Knights in May, the team brought a familiar face to Uptown Charlotte - Eddy Alvarez. It wasn't the first time Alvarez visited Truist Field as a visiting player. He made his way back last season and played against the Knights when his Nashville Sounds visited Uptown Charlotte. But, it was different for him this time around.

Last year, when Alvarez came back to Uptown Charlotte, his game-worn Charlotte Knights uniform was waiting for him. There was a special place it belonged, and after he graciously signed it last year, the jersey was framed and added to the team's "Wall of Fame" on the third floor of Truist Field. When he returned to Truist Field this season, he had a chance to see it hanging. It was a special moment - but Alvarez is used to special moments.

In 2014, Alvarez won an Olympic silver medal in short track speedskating in Sochi - just 20 years after opening a Christmas gift that would change his life - a pair of in-line skates. Another special moment came later that year when he signed a contract with the Chicago White Sox. Then, even more special moments as he climbed Chicago's system. From Rookie level to the Triple-A level, Alvarez was living out his baseball dream.

From 2016 to 2018, Alvarez appeared in 147 games for the Knights and easily became a fan favorite. He contributed with his offense and defense.

More special moments were on tap for Alvarez, who moved on to his hometown Miami Marlins organization in 2019. And, one year later, the Miami kid went on to make his Major League debut for the Marlins on August 5, 2020. He appeared in 12 games that season for Miami. It was big news and very special for Alvarez. ESPN, Sports Illustrated, USA Today, CNN and even HBO all featured his amazing story. He became a household name - a truly amazing story for an amazing person.

In 2021, while still a member of Miami's organization, Alvarez added more special moments to his resume. In May of that year, he was named to the qualifying roster of the United States national baseball team. After the team qualified, Alvarez was named to the official Olympics baseball roster on July 2. Things got even more special as the year went on.

On July 21 (2021), Alvarez was chosen to be a flag bearer for the United States in the Olympics opening ceremony alongside basketball player Sue Bird. Alvarez was the first baseball player to be selected as a flag bearer for the U.S. Alvarez became the 135th athlete to compete in both the Winter and Summer Olympics and only the sixth to medal at both the Winter and Summer Olympics. The U.S. Baseball team won the Silver medal, with help from Alvarez. He made even more history as he became just one of only three Americans to earn medals at both the Winter and Summer Games.

Just a couple of months later, and back with the Marlins, Alvarez connected on his first career major league home run on September 11, 2021. Thirty-five days after earning a silver medal at the Summer Olympics with Team USA Baseball, Alvarez connected on the home run at Truist Park. The home run, which traveled 418 feet, came in Alvarez's 48th career plate appearance

Since then, Alvarez has had special moments with other organizations. In 2022, he spent time with the Los Angeles Dodgers organization. In 2023, he was in the Milwaukee Brewers organization. This season, he's a member of the Boston Red Sox organization. Through it all -- the Olympics, the Major League Baseball debut, the spotlight, the injuries, the highs, the lows -- Alvarez is still living his dream. He's had so many special moments, and he's a special person who deserves it all.

