Bisons' Offense Comes up Two Runs Short in Scranton

August 13, 2024 - International League (IL)

MOOSIC, PA - A pair of home runs were not enough for the Buffalo Bisons in their 6-4 loss to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Tuesday night at PNC Field.

Luis De Los Santos wasted no time making an impact in his return to the Bisons lineup. The young utilityman was optioned to Buffalo on Monday, and Tuesday clubbed a three-run home run in the top of the second inning that gave the team the lead. De Los Santos' fourth home run of the season was hit to center field and turned a one-run deficit into a 3-1 lead after an inning and a half.

A home run against Paolo Espino in the bottom of the opening inning that allowed Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to open up a 1-0 advantage. Caleb Durbin clubbed a lone drive solo homer to left field for his fifth of the year.

Espino recorded his 1500th career Minor League strikeout when he struck out Jorbit Vivas to open the bottom of the first. The veteran right hander finished with two strikeouts across four innings in the series opener.

The RailRiders regained the lead thanks to a four-run bottom of the fourth inning that was started by an error. Former Bison Cam Eden tied the game with an RBI single and scored two batters later thanks to a Greg Allen RBI double. The four-run frame gave Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 4-3 lead through four.

The game was delayed for several minutes before the top of the sixth inning due to a wet spot on center field warning track. A puddle of water that had been collecting throughout the night was cleaned up and Tully was replaced by fellow lefty Oddanier Mosqueda.

Rafael Lantigua trimmed Buffalo's deficit to one run with a solo home run in the top of the sixth inning. The utilityman's third home run of the season cleared the right field wall and made the score 5-4 in favor of the RailRiders.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre extended the lead back to a pair of runs with one run in the bottom of the seventh. Jasson Dominguez led off the inning with an infield base hit against Hayden Juenger. He would score on a Taylor Trammell broken bat base hit to center field. The insurance run extended the Bisons deficit to 6-4.

Mason Fluharty made his team leading 44th appearance of the season in the loss. The 23-year-old left hander pitched the final 1 and 2/3 innings out of Buffalo's bullpen.

The Bisons and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will meet for game two of their six-game series on Wednesday night. James Kaprielian is scheduled to start for Buffalo with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

