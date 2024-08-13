SWB Game Notes - Aug 13

August 13, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Buffalo Bisons (17-22, 54-59) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (21-17, 64-48)

Game 113 | Home Game 57 | PNC Field | Tuesday, August 13, 2024 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Paolo Espino (1-4, 5.21) vs RHP Will Warren (5-5, 6.11)

IT'S BUFFALO TIME: The RailRiders are playing their fourth separate series against the Buffalo Bisons this season, with one more to end the summer in New York. SWB has a 7-4 record with two wins coming right after the All-Star break.

PLAYOFF PUSH: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is in fifth place in the International League here in the second half of the season. They are five games back from the leading Columbus Clippers. Buffalo is tied for 18th place, nine and a half games out of first.

WALKS > STRIKEOUTS - The RailRiders hitters walked more than they struck out in the series last week against Lehigh Valley. Josh VanMeter led with patience at the plate, earning five walks. Six players walked more than they struck out individually.

STRIKEOUTS > WALKS - SWB's pitching staff recorded 37 strikeouts to just 10 walks in five games. Anthony Misiewicz and Tom Pannone each struck out six batters. The RailRiders have compiled 992 strikeouts compared to just 470 free passes.

TAYLOR'S ERA - Taylor Trammell has been excellent in August hitting .321 in nine contests. He has hit a home run in six of them, including four in the last series, He drove in 12 runs while scoring ten of his own. On the season, Trammell is batting .246 with 16 doubles and 14 homers in 71 games. He is the current active roster leader in long balls.

WELCOME CAM EDEN- Cam Eden will face off against his former team for the first time tonight. The Toronto Blue Jays traded 26-year-old Cameron Eden to New York for cash last Thursday night. He went 3-for-4 in two games with SWB including a pinch hit triple in his first at-bat. Eden was a 6th Round pick in 2019 out of the University of California. He left Triple-A Buffalo with 79 career stolen bases, third most in the Bisons Modern Era and his 53 last year are 10 more than Roemon Fields' 43 single-season steals in any single season.

CALEB CAN - Caleb Durbin batted .313 in five games last week in his first week back with the RailRiders. He had a home run and drove in four runs. In 52 games, Durbin is hitting .301 with 58 hits including 18 doubles. He also walked more (34) than he struck out (23). The 24-year-old drove in 40 runs and stole 21 bases. He was placed on the Injured List on May 24 and began his return on July 23.

IT'S THAT JOEY VOTTO - Major League veteran Joey Votto joined the Buffalo Bisons right after the All-Star break. The RailRiders were supposed to face him in that first series, but he was out with an injury. The 40-year-old has now played in nine games with his new team batting .211 with a homer and three runs driven in. The Toronto-native spent 17 seasons with the Cincinnati Reds playing in over 2056 games for a .294 average.

International League Stories from August 13, 2024

