Lopez's Clutch Double Helps Stripers Turn Tide on Norfolk

August 13, 2024 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - A two-out, two-run double by Alejo Lopez capped a four-run seventh inning as the Gwinnett Stripers (19-21) rallied back from a 4-1 deficit to beat the Norfolk Tides (19-21) 5-4 on Tuesday night at Coolray Field. Rehabbing Atlanta Braves starter Reynaldo Lopez pitched 4.0 innings (6 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO) in a no-decision.

Decisive Plays: Gwinnett and Norfolk battled to a 1-1 tie over the first four innings, but the Tides struck for two runs against Lopez in the fifth to go up 3-1. Allan Winans replaced Lopez in the fifth and yielded one run in the sixth as the Stripers fell behind 4-1. In the seventh, a two-run single by Drake Baldwin and Lopez's two-run double to right-center gave Gwinnett its first lead of the night at 5-4. Winans (W, 5-3) made that hold up as he pitched 5.0 innings (1 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO) in relief for the victory.

Key Contributors: Baldwin (3-for-4, 2 RBIs) and Lopez (1-for-2, double, 3 RBIs) combined to drive in all five of Gwinnett's runs. Chadwick Tromp (2-for-5, double) and Yuli Gurriel (4-for-4, double) also had multi-hit efforts for the Stripers. Norfolk was led offensively by Terrin Vavra (2-for-5, RBI) and J.D. Davis (2-for-4, double, RBI).

Noteworthy: The victory was Gwinnett's 30 th come-from-behind win this year. Winans is now 2-0 with a 0.63 ERA (1 ER in 14.1 IP) in his three relief outings this season. Lopez has reached base safely in 19 of 20 games since July 14, batting .333 (24-for-72) with 13 RBIs and an .827 OPS.

Next Game (Wednes day, August 14): Gwinnett vs. Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. It's Wet Nose Wednesday, presented by Sahlen's (dogs free with paid owner on The Bank) and a Xolos de Gwinnett Night for MiLB's Copa de la Dive rsión.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.