Anthony Tallies Three Hits as WooSox Win 4-3 Over IronPigs
August 13, 2024 - International League (IL)
Worcester Red Sox News Release
WORCESTER, MA -- Home runs from Triston Casas and Vaughn Grissom carried the Worcester Red Sox (19-20)/(54-60) to a 4-3 series-opening win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (21-17)/(55-56) on Tuesday night at Polar Park. Roman Anthony (3-for-4, 2B) and Kyle Teel (0-for-4) made their Triple-A debuts as the WooSox' win their ninth game against the 'Pigs in 13 matchups this season.
It was a monumental day in Worcester, as Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony, and Kyle Teel arrived at Polar Park as members of the WooSox for the first time following their well-deserved promotions from Double-A Portland on Monday. Regarded as the Boston Red Sox top three prospects, respectively, the trio led Portland to a 61-45 record--including a 25-12 start to the second half of the 2024 season.
In the top of the first, Kody Clemens' RBI single gave the IronPigs an early 1-0 lead, but it did not take long for the WooSox to respond. Anthony led off the bottom half of the inning with his first Triple-A knock--a hustle-double to put a man in scoring position for the heart of the lineup. After Chase Meidroth's groundout moved Anthony to third, Triston Casas demolished a towering two-run home run over the Worcester Wall to put the WooSox on top, 2-1.
Despite both teams threatening to put a crooked number on the board in the second and third innings, Worcester maintained their one-run lead heading into the fourth. After getting two quick outs to start the frame, the IronPigs loaded the bases against WooSox starter Shane Drohan, chasing the southpaw from the game. Wyatt Olds entered for the 25-year-old and needed just three pitches to get Worcester out of the jam.
With the book now closed on Drohan, the former fifth rounder finished with a line of 3.2 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 4 BB, 3 K in his first start with the WooSox in 2024 and his first appearance since June 6 with the Charlotte Knights. Drohan last pitched with Worcester in 2023, appearing in 21 games (19 starts) and ending the year with a 6.47 ERA.
Olds continued on the mound for the WooSox through the sixth inning, keeping the IronPigs offense at bay. The Oklahoma native allowed just two baserunners and punched out three in 2.1 scoreless frames.
Behind five solid innings from left-hander Kolby Allard, the IronPigs quieted the WooSox offense after Casas' first inning blast. But as Lehigh Valley dipped into their bullpen to begin the sixth, Vaughn Grissom belted his second home run of the year into the bushes just beyond the padded centerfield wall to give Worcester a two-run advantage.
In the following inning, the WooSox added another run after Chase Meidroth drove a two-out RBI single to right to score Tyler McDonough, who set the tone with a one-out double. As it would turn out, Meidroth's knock provided a crucial insurance run.
After Zach Penrod's perfect seventh, Yohan Ramirez entered in relief and quickly found himself stuck in traffic. With the bases loaded and nobody out, the right-hander picked up two massive strikeouts, needing just one more out to miraculously escape the inning unscathed. But, on a 1-0 sinker, Scott Kingery blooped a two-run single into left to cut Worcester's lead to one heading into the bottom of the inning.
Following a quiet eighth for the WooSox bats, Ramirez returned to the mound looking to secure the series-opening win. Though the first batter reached on a hit by pitch, a force out and double play would end the game without any more dramatics. In the WooSox 4-3 win on Tuesday, Olds (W, 2-0) earned the win while Allard (L, 2-7) was handed the defeat.
The WooSox and IronPigs will play in the second game of their six-game series at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday at Polar Park. Richard Fitts (6-5, 4.56) will take the mound for Worcester and is scheduled to face Mick Abel (3-8, 6.18) for Lehigh Valley. Radio coverage begins at 6:25 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon, 100.1 The Pike, and the WooSox Radio Network.
BOX SCORE - LHV 3, WOR 4
