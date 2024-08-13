Kolby Allard Punches out Seven over Five Frames as 'Pigs Topped by WooSox in Opener

Worcester, Massachusetts - After taking an early lead, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (55-56, 21-17) could never fully rally back to reclaim the advantage in a 4-3 loss to the Worcester Red Sox (54-60, 19-20) on Tuesday night at Polar Park.

The 'Pigs got to work straight away as Scott Kingery doubled to begin the game and Kody Clemens drove him in for the game's first run.

Tristan Casas answered for the WooSox, smashing a two-run homer in the bottom of the first as the Major League Rehabber put Worcester ahead 2-1.

The scoreline stayed the same until the sixth when Vaughn Grissom belted a solo homer leading off the sixth, his second of the year.

Chase Meidroth added another insurance run for the WooSox in the seventh, driving home Tyler McDonough with a base hit, making it 4-1.

In the eighth, the 'Pigs clawed back to within a run thanks to a Scott Kingery two-run single, but ultimately left the tying run at second base and go-ahead run at first to end the inning.

Wyatt Olds (2-0) collected the win for the WooSox, working 2.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen. He allowed just one hit and one walk, striking out three.

Despite striking out seven over five innings, Kolby Allard (2-7) took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing two runs in five innings on six hits and a walk.

Yohan Ramirez (S, 2) earned the save for the WooSox, allowing two runs in the final two frames on two hits and two walks, striking out two.

The 'Pigs and WooSox continue their series on Wednesday, August 14th at 6:45 p.m. at Polar Park. Mick Abel (3-8, 6.18) is slated to go for the 'Pigs, while Worcester lines up Richard Fitts (6-5, 4.56)

