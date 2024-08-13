RailRiders Down Bisons, 6-4
August 13, 2024 - International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Buffalo Bisons 6-4 Tuesday night at PNC Field. A three-run fourth inning gave the RailRiders a lead they would not relinquish, winning the opening contest against the Bisons.
Caleb Durbin crushed a solo homer to left off Bison's starting pitcher Paulo Espino in the bottom of the first, giving the RailRiders an early 1-0 edge.
The Bisons answered in the top of the second. Luis De Los Santos smashed a 415-foot three-run homer to center off SWB starting pitcher Tanner Tully for a 3-1 lead.
The RailRiders reclaimed the advantage in the bottom of the fourth. T.J. Rumfield doubled home Oswald Peraza, pulling Scranton/Wilkes-Barre within one and Cam Eden singled in Rumfield to tie the contest. Greg Allen's RBI double put SWB ahead at 4-3.
In the next frame, Durbin worked a walk and raced to third on a throwing error. Peraza singled him home to give the RailRiders a two-run advantage.
After a short delay before the sixth, Tully was lifted for RailRider reliever Oddanier Mosqueda. Mosqueda surrendered a solo homer to Rafael Lantigua, making it a one-run game at 5-4.
SWB plated an insurance run in the seventh when Taylor Trammell singled home Yankee #1 Prospect Jasson Domínguez to cap the scoring at 6-4.
Tully (W, 2-6) pitched five innings, allowing three runs on two hits. Espino (L, 1-5) tossed 4.0 innings, surrendering four runs on five hits. Nick Burdi and Tim Mayza each worked clean innings to hold the lead. Scott Effross (S, 1) earned the save.
The RailRiders continue their series with the Buffalo Bisons Wednesday at PNC Field with the first pitch slated for 6:35 P.M. Tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 22-17, 65-48
