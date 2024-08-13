Redbirds Drop Series Opener at Jumbo Shrimp

August 13, 2024 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds began a six-game road trip with a 4-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins on Tuesday night at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Two innings after Memphis grabbed a 1-0 lead on a wild pitch, left fielder Matt Koperniak singled home his 61st RBI of the season to double the advantage in the fifth inning. In the seventh, with the Redbirds down 4-2, first baseman Luken Baker brought his RBI total to 77 with a two-out single of his own. In the loss, Memphis stranded nine runners despite going 4-for-14 with runners in scoring position.

Michael McGreevy (5-8) started strong once again for Memphis. The right-handed pitcher allowed four runs on six hits, walked one and struck out seven. The only runs allowed came on a grand slam in his final inning of work. Right-handed relievers Riley O'Brien and Chris Roycroft each posted a scoreless inning in relief. O'Brien send down Jacksonville in order and lowered his Triple-A ERA to 2.00 in 10 appearances with Memphis.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to begin a six-game homestand against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) on Tuesday, August 20 with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.

