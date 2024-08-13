August 13 Game Postponed

DES MOINES, IA - Tonight's game between the Iowa Cubs and Columbus Clippers at Principal Park has been postponed due to unplayable grounds.

The two teams will make up tonight's game with a doubleheader on Thursday, August 15 beginning at 4:30 p.m. with gates opening at 4:00 p.m. Game two will start approximately 30 minutes after the completion of game one. Both games will be seven inning contests.

Tickets for the game can be exchanged for a ticket to any of our remaining home games in 2024. To exchange tickets purchased over the phone or online, call the ticket office at 515-243-6111. Physical tickets must be exchanged in-person. All seating is subject to availability.

