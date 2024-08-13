August 13 Game Postponed
August 13, 2024 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - Tonight's game between the Iowa Cubs and Columbus Clippers at Principal Park has been postponed due to unplayable grounds.
The two teams will make up tonight's game with a doubleheader on Thursday, August 15 beginning at 4:30 p.m. with gates opening at 4:00 p.m. Game two will start approximately 30 minutes after the completion of game one. Both games will be seven inning contests.
Tickets for the game can be exchanged for a ticket to any of our remaining home games in 2024. To exchange tickets purchased over the phone or online, call the ticket office at 515-243-6111. Physical tickets must be exchanged in-person. All seating is subject to availability.
##CUBS##
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 13, 2024
- Bats Stun Storm Chasers Late in 9-3 Win - Louisville Bats
- Knights Beat the Mud Hens 3-1 on Tuesday - Charlotte Knights
- Anthony Tallies Three Hits as WooSox Win 4-3 Over IronPigs - Worcester Red Sox
- Lopez's Clutch Double Helps Stripers Turn Tide on Norfolk - Gwinnett Stripers
- Kolby Allard Punches out Seven Over Five Frames as 'Pigs Topped by WooSox in Opener - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Conine Grand Slam Lifts Jumbo Shrimp to Series-Opening Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Tides Drop Series Opener To Gwinnett - Norfolk Tides
- RailRiders Down Bisons, 6-4 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Redbirds Drop Series Opener at Jumbo Shrimp - Memphis Redbirds
- Cook's Seventh-Inning Grand Slam Lifts Indians over Saints, 5-4 - Indianapolis Indians
- Durham Defeats Nashville in Opener, 8-3 - Durham Bulls
- Kolby Allard Punches out Seven over Five Frames as 'Pigs Topped by WooSox in Opener - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Syracuse Drops Series Opener at Rochester, 8-1, on Tuesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Morris Dazzles in Triple-A Debut, Grand Slam Late Costly in 5-4 Loss - St. Paul Saints
- Hens' Tenacious Effort Falls Short in 3-1 Duel Against Knights - Toledo Mud Hens
- Sounds Drop Series Opener in Durham - Nashville Sounds
- Bisons' Offense Comes up Two Runs Short in Scranton - Buffalo Bisons
- August 13 Game Postponed - Iowa Cubs
- Eddy Alvarez Shined at Truist Field - Charlotte Knights
- August 13 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- Knights to Welcome Hornets 2024 Draft Picks Tidjane Salaun & KJ Simpson this Thursday - Charlotte Knights
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's August 15 game to air on YES - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- SWB Game Notes - Aug 13 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 13 vs. Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- Another Three Level Jump: Top 20 Minnesota Twins Prospect, Andrew Morris, Joins Saints from Double-A Wichita - St. Paul Saints
- Louisville Bats Release Full 2025 Schedule - Louisville Bats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.