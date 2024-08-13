Sounds Drop Series Opener in Durham

August 13, 2024 - International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







Durham, N.C. - The Nashville Sounds (60-54, 22-17) fell behind in the early innings and were unable to mount a comeback in an 8-3 loss to the Durham Bulls (54-61, 18-22) at Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday night.

Durham jumped ahead with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first, but Patrick Dorrian provided an answer in the second. With two gone, the left-handed hitter blasted a fastball over the seats and onto the concourse in right field. His second homer of the season traveled 392 feet and made it a 2-2 game.

Nick Schnell got the Bulls back in the lead, crushing a 418-foot solo blast off Sounds starter Taylor Clarke (2-4) in the bottom of the second. Durham would chase Clarke from the contest in the fourth. The former Royals reliever was tagged with five runs (all earned) on seven hits in the loss. The Bulls barrage continued against Evan McKendry. Durham greeted the reliever with four hits and three runs in 1.1 innings. Blake Holub picked up the final out in the fifth, but by then, the deficit was 8-2.

Rob Zastryzny made an abbreviated appearance on MLB rehab assignment but left after facing just three batters. He allowed a walk and hit while recording an out in the sixth. Garrett Stallings and Tyler Jay combined to hold Durham hitless over the final 2.2 scoreless innings in relief.

Carlos Rodriguez provided a little life in the eighth, doubling and getting Freddy Zamora to score on a throwing error on the play for Nashville's third run. However, Wes Clarke was stranded on base in the ninth after a leadoff single, as Durham reliever Hunter Bigge would strike out the side to secure the victory.

The Sounds will look to get even in tomorrow's contest. Chad Patrick (11-1, 2.83) will celebrate his 26 th birthday by getting the start. He'll match up against left-hander Joe Rock (4-6, 4.78) at 5:35 p.m. in the Tar Heel State.

Post-Game Notes

Patrick Dorrian hit his second home run of the season. Since July 10, Dorrian is batting .286 (12-for-42) with seven RBI and seven runs scored.

Rob Zastryzny (0.1 IP, 1 H, 1 BB) threw 14 pitches and six strikes in his third rehab appearance with Nashville. The left-hander has made two appearances on MLB rehab assignment since August 9.

MLB Pipeline has reranked the Top 100 prospects and each team's Top 30 prospects. The Sounds boast four prospects in Milwaukee's Top 30 - RHP Jacob Misiorowski (No. 3 and No. 66 in baseball), RHP Logan Henderson (No. 10), RHP Craig Yoho (No. 20) and RHP Carlos Rodriguez (No. 21).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.