Grizzlies Earn Point in 4-3 OT Loss at Orlando

January 27, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







Orlando, Florida - Utah Grizzlies forward Brian Bowen scored 2 goals, including the game tying goal with 41 seconds left in regulation. In overtime Orlando Solar Bears forward Tristin Langan won the game 3:06 in as they defeated the Grizzlies 4-3 on a Thursday night at Amway Center.

Orlando led 3-0 after 1 period as Luke Boka, Hunter Fejes and Dylan Fitze each scored for the Solar Bears, who's record goes to 20-15-2 on the year. Orlando is now 15-1 when scoring first.

Quinn Ryan got Utah on the board 12:52 into the second period as he redirected an Andrew Nielsen shot. Utah scored a power play goal 15:50 in as Brian Bowen fired a blast from the right circle for his 13th of the year. Utah went 1 for 2 on the power play. Orlando led 3-2 after 40 minutes of play. Utah has now outscored opponents 60 to 36 in the second periods this season.

Orlando had 4 power plays, including a 24 second stretch of 5 on 3 play. The Grizzlies killed all 4 Solar Bears power plays to keep it a 1 goal game. Bowen tied the game with 41 seconds left as he redirected a Luke Martin shot from the left wing. Utah controlled the puck for the majority of overtime but Orlando goaltender Brad Barone threw an outlet pass to Luke McInnis, who centered it to Tristin Langan, who went 5 hole on Grizzlies goaltender Peyton Jones to win the game.

Barone saved 24 of 27 in his first game against his former team. Barone was traded by Utah to Rapid City on March 26, 2021. In 20 games with Utah over the past 2 seasons Barone went 9-5-4 with a .904 save %. Jones saved 30 of 34 as his record goes to 8-4-1 on the campaign.

The Grizzlies will have 3 days off in Florida before they face the Solar Bears on Monday night at 5:00 pm Mountain time. Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend is on February 3-4 vs Jacksonville. Face-off both nights is at 7:10 pm and can be seen on FloHockey and heard on Mixlr.

3 stars

1. Tristin Langan (Orlando) - GWG 3:06 into overtime.

2. Dylan fitze (Orlando) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

3. Luke Boka (Orlando) - 1 goal. +2.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.