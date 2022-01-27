Odeen Tufto Reassigned to Solar Bears
January 27, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Odeen Tufto to Orlando from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League.
Tufto, 25, has recorded six points (1g-5a) in three games with the Solar Bears this season. The first-year pro has also skated in three AHL contests with Syracuse.
NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return home to host the Utah Grizzlies on tonight at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center, for Pink Whitney Night, featuring Spittin' Chiclets host Paul Bissonnette - secure your seats in the Pink Whitney Party Section for only $20. Be sure to joins us for a special pre-game party beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the ULTRA Club.
