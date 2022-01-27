ECHL Transactions - January 27

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, January 27, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Toledo:

Tony Calderone, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Paul Meyer, D added to active roster (traded from Norfolk)

Add Brandon Kasel, G returned from loan to Utica

Delete Brandon Kasel, G loaned to Utica [1/25]

Allen:

Add Spencer Asuchak, F returned from loan to Charlotte

Delete Ben Owen, D placed on reserve

Delete Gavin Gould, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/23)

Delete Chad Butcher, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/27)

Atlanta:

Add Aaron Ryback, F added to active roster (traded from Cincinnati)

Cincinnati:

Delete Aaron Ryback, F traded to Atlanta

Jacksonville:

Add Francois Brassard, G assigned by Hartford

Maine:

Add Jonathan Harty, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Josh Couturier, D placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Evan Cormier, G assigned by Manitoba (a.m.)

Add Maurizio Colella, F added to active roster (traded from South Carolina)

Delete Tristan Pomerleau, D placed on reserve

Delete Brennan Kapcheck, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/24)

Norfolk:

Add Chase Lang, F returned from loan to Chicago (AHL)

Delete Daniel Brickley, D recalled by Chicago (AHL)

Orlando:

Add Craig LeVasseur, G added as EBUG (a.m.)

Add Bailey Brkin, G added to active roster (claimed from Rapid City)

Add Odeen Tufto, F assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Delete Canon Pieper, F placed on reserve

Delete Craig LeVasseur, G released as EBUG (p.m.)

Toledo:

Add Devon Paliani, F added to active roster (claimed from Worcester)

Trois-Rivières:

Add Francis Meilleur, D activated from reserve

Delete Dylan Labbe, D placed on reserve

