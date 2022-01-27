ECHL Transactions - January 27
January 27, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, January 27, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Toledo:
Tony Calderone, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Paul Meyer, D added to active roster (traded from Norfolk)
Add Brandon Kasel, G returned from loan to Utica
Delete Brandon Kasel, G loaned to Utica [1/25]
Allen:
Add Spencer Asuchak, F returned from loan to Charlotte
Delete Ben Owen, D placed on reserve
Delete Gavin Gould, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/23)
Delete Chad Butcher, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/27)
Atlanta:
Add Aaron Ryback, F added to active roster (traded from Cincinnati)
Cincinnati:
Delete Aaron Ryback, F traded to Atlanta
Jacksonville:
Add Francois Brassard, G assigned by Hartford
Maine:
Add Jonathan Harty, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Josh Couturier, D placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Evan Cormier, G assigned by Manitoba (a.m.)
Add Maurizio Colella, F added to active roster (traded from South Carolina)
Delete Tristan Pomerleau, D placed on reserve
Delete Brennan Kapcheck, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/24)
Norfolk:
Add Chase Lang, F returned from loan to Chicago (AHL)
Delete Daniel Brickley, D recalled by Chicago (AHL)
Orlando:
Add Craig LeVasseur, G added as EBUG (a.m.)
Add Bailey Brkin, G added to active roster (claimed from Rapid City)
Add Odeen Tufto, F assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Delete Canon Pieper, F placed on reserve
Delete Craig LeVasseur, G released as EBUG (p.m.)
Toledo:
Add Devon Paliani, F added to active roster (claimed from Worcester)
Trois-Rivières:
Add Francis Meilleur, D activated from reserve
Delete Dylan Labbe, D placed on reserve
