Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Utah Grizzlies: January 27, 2022

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (19-15-2-0) open up a two-game set with the Utah Grizzlies (25-13-1-1) tonight at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. The Grizzlies are making their first visit to Orlando since the 2016-17 season; the two teams last faced each other in a pair of games at Maverik Center in the 2019-20 season; the Solar Bears have a lifetime record of 3-1-3-0 (.643) against the Grizzlies. The Grizzlies lost 5-2 at Florida on Wednesday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Brad Barone is expected to start in goal for the Solar Bears tonight; Barone played two stints with the Grizzlies from 2019-21.

Orlando went 7-for-30 (23.3%) with the power play at home during the second quarter of the season.

Chad Duchesne is set to play in his 300th career pro game tonight. The defenseman's next assist will be the 50th of his career.

Tristin Langan leads the Solar Bears in the month of January with 12 points (5g-7a) in eight games.

Utah is in its first season with Ryan Kinasewich behind the bench of the club after Tim Branham was promoted to the staff of the AHL's Colorado Eagles prior to the start of the season. The Grizzlies are led in scoring by defenseman Charle-Edouard D'Astous, who leads all ECHL defensemen in goals (15) and points (33).

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears are back in action against the Grizzlies on Monday, Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

