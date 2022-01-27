Americans Rally Falls Short

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), lost a tight battle against the Rapid City Rush on Wednesday night in Allen in front of a good crowd of 3,834.

The Americans, down 3-1 in the third period, rallied scoring late as Branden Troock cleared out the front of the Rapid City net and then put a backhander past Rush goalie Dillon Kelley for his 12th of the season to cut the lead to 3-2. The Americans pulled goalie Hayden Lavigne in the final 90 seconds of play but were unable to get the tying goal.

Tyler Poulsen was the best player on the ice for either team, scoring a goal, delivering the biggest hit of the night, and dropping the gloves with Rush forward Alec Butcher for the win.

"I was trying to get our team fired up as well as the crowd," said Americans forward Tyler Poulsen, about his fight in the second frame. "We didn't start strong but picked up the pace after the first period. Chad Costello made a perfect pass to me to set up my goal. We're just disappointed not coming away with any points.

The Americans gave up another shorthanded goal (15). It was the third straight game to give up a shorty.

With the loss on Wednesday night, the Americans dropped their fourth in a row, and seven of their last eight games.

The Americans also lost forward Chad Butcher due to injury in the opening period. He did not return. The Americans were already playing without injured players Gavin Gould, DJ Jerome and Eric Roy.

The Americans continue the homestand on Friday night when the Newfoundland Growlers make their first ever appearance in Allen.

