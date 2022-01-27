First Meeting of the Season Between the Lions and Thunder

The Lions spent Tuesday traveling to Glens Falls, New York, where the team will take on the Thunder for the first time this season. Trois-Rivières is presently in third place in the North Division, while Adirondack is fifth in the North.

Puck drop for the first game of the two-game series at Cool Insuring Arena is tonight at 7:00 p.m. Fans can watch the game live on the FloSports platform.

Players to watch

- Lions forward Olivier Archambault has 11 goals in 25 games played.

- Adirondack Thunder forward Tyler Irvine has 12 goals in the 22 games he has played in.

