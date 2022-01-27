ECHL Announces Suspension
January 27, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Thursday that Jacksonville Icemen forward Jacob Panetta has been suspended for the remainder of the 2021-22 Season (38 games) as a result of a racial gesture during ECHL Game #474, South Carolina @ Jacksonville.
Mr. Panetta will have a conditional opportunity to apply to the ECHL for a reduction of the suspension and reinstatement after March 17, 2022, pending successful completion of a learning experience conducted in conjunction with the National Hockey League's Player Inclusion Committee.
"Insensitive actions and gestures, regardless of intent, cannot be tolerated in our game", said ECHL Commissioner, Ryan Crelin. "We all need to learn and grow from this incident, and remain steadfast to further educating and advancing our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion throughout our league."
