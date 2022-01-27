IceHogs Assign Chad Yetman to the Fuel

INDIANAPOLIS - The Rockford IceHogs, American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the ECHL's Indy Fuel, announced Thursday that they have assigned forward Chad Yetman to the Fuel.

Yetman, 21, returns to Indy after playing in nine games for the IceHogs this season, tallying one goal and one assist. Playing 19 games for the Fuel before being recalled, Yetman has registered six goals and 12 assists. Through parts of two seasons with the Fuel, the 5-foot-11, 179-pound forward has earned seven goals and 13 assists.

Howarth joins the Fuel ahead of a three-game weekend where they'll face the Toledo Walleye twice and the Cincinnati Cyclones once. Indy will host Toledo on Friday before traveling to Cincinnati on Saturday for a 7:35 puck drop. The Fuel will close out the weekend with a Sunday afternoon contest against the Toledo Walleye at the Huntington Center.

