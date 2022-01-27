Indy Falls to Iowa in Wednesday Night Matchup

CORALVILLE - After winning their last three-straight games, the Indy Fuel fell to the Iowa Heartlanders 5-3 at Xtream Arena in Wednesday's Central Division matchup.

Indy and Iowa each had nine shots during the first period. Ben Sokay picked up a penalty for Iowa and Jordan Schneider and CJ Eick both were given penalties for the Fuel but neither team was able to convert those chances into a goal. The period's only goal came from the Heartlanders' Sokay at 9:54 and the first ended with Iowa up 1-0.

It didn't take long for Iowa to strengthen their lead in the second period. Cole Golka scored at 2:23 making it 2-0 and just 23 seconds later found the back of the net again, giving Iowa a 3-0 lead. With 11 minutes left in the second, Seamus Malone got the Fuel's first goal of the game. Indy's three-goal deficit returned however after Jack Billings made it 4-1 with just under five minutes to go in the period.

Indy had 16 shots during the final frame but Iowa goaltender Trevin Kozlowski stopped all but two of them. Indy's Andrew Bellant cut the score in half, knocking one in off a faceoff two minutes into the third period, his first goal in a Fuel uniform. Iowa's Cole Stallard scored an empty netter late in the third to give them a 5-2 lead. Liam Folkes scored with 37 seconds left in the game to shorten that lead, but it wasn't enough for Indy who ultimately fell to Iowa 5-3.

