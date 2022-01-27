Lions Lose in Glens Falls

The Lions fell 5-3 on Thursday night to the Adirondack Thunder in Glens Falls, New York.

A physically-played first period saw the Thunder take a 1-0 lead on a goal from Shane Harper. It was the only goal of the period.

The Lions replied with two goals of their own at the start of the second period: Shawn St-Amant with his 13th of the season and Francis Meilleur with his first gave Trois-Rivières a 2-1 lead. A few minutes later, however, Thunder forward Robbie Payne scored back-to-back goals and Adirondack regained the lead at 3-2.

The Thunder doubled their lead early in the third period when Harper scored his second of the night making the score 4-2. A little later Sebastien Vidmar stretched the Thunder lead to 5-2. The Lions' Nicolas Larivière scored a late tally but it was a case of too little, too late.

Final score: Thunder - 5, Lions - 3.

The Lions next game will be January 29 when once again the team will face-off against the Thunder in Glens Falls. The Lions conclude their road trip on January 30 in Portland, Maine against the Mariners.

