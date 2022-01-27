Game On: Worcester Railers to Host Fort Wayne Komets on Saturday, January 29 as Scheduled

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), announced today that the team will host the Fort Wayne Komets at the DCU Center on Saturday, Jan. 29 at 7:05 p.m. as scheduled. Due to anticipated inclement weather, Star Wars Night presented by Cornerstone Bank and associated promotions originally scheduled for Jan. 29 will be moved to Saturday, Feb. 5 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo Wings.

All fans who purchased tickets for Jan. 29 may choose to utilize the tickets on the scheduled game date, or may opt to use them on the rescheduled Star Wars Night. To adjust tickets to Feb. 5, please email info@railershc.com.

The special ticket offer including four (4) lower-level tickets and two (2) light swords is still available for the rescheduled Star Wars Night and can be purchased here.

For more information on Star Wars Night, visit railershc.com/starwars2022.

Listen to all Railers games live on 98.9 Nash ICON with coverage beginning 30 minutes before puck drop with Cam McGuire. Watch all games online for a small fee at FloHockey.tv. Full season memberships, mini-plans, and group tickets are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting railershc.com.

