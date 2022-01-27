Oilers Rout Rush 7-1, Extend Winning Streak to Four

January 27, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, OK - The Oilers downed Rapid City 7-1 at the BOK Center on Thursday Night.

Dylan Sadowy wasted no time opening the scoring, roofing a back-hand beauty over the shoulder of David Tendeck. Carson Denomie doubled Tulsa's lead to 2-0, finishing a behind-the-net feed from Adam Pleskach. Pleskach whacked home a rebound with 3:13 remaining in the period, closing the period with a 3-0 Oilers lead.

Alex Kromm roofed a backhander in-tight 2:26 into the second period, extending the Oilers' lead to four. Kenton Helgesen made it a 4-1 game, following up on a rebound that he blasted into the back of the net. Pleskach answered with a power-play goal with 1:43 left in the middle frame, finishing a cross-crease feed from Sadowy to give Tulsa a 5-1 lead.

Jimmy Soper found the back of the net, tipping Tanner Lishchynsky's shot past Dillon Kelley, restoring Tulsa's lead to five goals. Duggie Lagrone closed out the score line 7-1 in the Oilers' favor, driving to the net before tucking the puck past Kelley.

The Oilers return to action on Friday, Jan. 27, hosting Rapid City at the BOK Center at 7:05 p.m.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.