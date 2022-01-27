Oilers Rout Rush 7-1, Extend Winning Streak to Four
January 27, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, OK - The Oilers downed Rapid City 7-1 at the BOK Center on Thursday Night.
Dylan Sadowy wasted no time opening the scoring, roofing a back-hand beauty over the shoulder of David Tendeck. Carson Denomie doubled Tulsa's lead to 2-0, finishing a behind-the-net feed from Adam Pleskach. Pleskach whacked home a rebound with 3:13 remaining in the period, closing the period with a 3-0 Oilers lead.
Alex Kromm roofed a backhander in-tight 2:26 into the second period, extending the Oilers' lead to four. Kenton Helgesen made it a 4-1 game, following up on a rebound that he blasted into the back of the net. Pleskach answered with a power-play goal with 1:43 left in the middle frame, finishing a cross-crease feed from Sadowy to give Tulsa a 5-1 lead.
Jimmy Soper found the back of the net, tipping Tanner Lishchynsky's shot past Dillon Kelley, restoring Tulsa's lead to five goals. Duggie Lagrone closed out the score line 7-1 in the Oilers' favor, driving to the net before tucking the puck past Kelley.
The Oilers return to action on Friday, Jan. 27, hosting Rapid City at the BOK Center at 7:05 p.m.
