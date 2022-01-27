Ryback Comes Back to Atlanta in Trade

DULUTH, Ga. - The team announced on Thursday that the Gladiators have received rookie forward Aaron Ryback from the Cincinnati Cyclones in exchange for future considerations.

Ryback, a 26-year-old rookie, played in seven games for Atlanta this season before being released by the team on Jan. 13. On Jan. 18, Ryback signed with the Cincinnati Cyclones and appeared in three games. The forward has yet to record a point through 10 ECHL games this season between the Gladiators and the Cyclones.

Prior to signing with Atlanta on Dec. 17, the 6-foot-3, 205-pounder posted five points (1G-4A) in 18 games with the Birmingham Bulls in the Southern Professional Hockey League. Ryback attended Atlanta's training camp prior to the start of the season.

